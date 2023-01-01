Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Yogurt parfaits in
Oak Brook
/
Oak Brook
/
Yogurt Parfaits
Oak Brook restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
Lucca Osteria & Bar
1415 West 22nd Street, Oak Brook
No reviews yet
Yogurt Parfait
$6.50
vanilla yogurt and mixed berries
More about Lucca Osteria & Bar
Food for Thought - Ace Hardware
2200 Kensington Court, Oakbrook
No reviews yet
Yogurt Parfait
$3.75
More about Food for Thought - Ace Hardware
