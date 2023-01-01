Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Oak Brook

Oak Brook restaurants
Oak Brook restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Banner pic

 

Lucca Osteria & Bar

1415 West 22nd Street, Oak Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$6.50
vanilla yogurt and mixed berries
More about Lucca Osteria & Bar
Food for Thought - Ace Hardware image

 

Food for Thought - Ace Hardware

2200 Kensington Court, Oakbrook

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$3.75
More about Food for Thought - Ace Hardware

