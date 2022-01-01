Go
Oak Creek Cafe

Serving you with Quality and Courtesy!

660 W Hwy 290

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Soda$2.75
Fried Pickles$9.00
Hot Hamburger$13.00
Hamburger Steak$16.00
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy$7.00
1 Egg$2.00
Fried Mushrooms$8.00
Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
Corn Nuggets$7.00
Frito Pie$12.00
Location

660 W Hwy 290

Dripping Springs TX

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
