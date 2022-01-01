Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Muffins in
Oak Creek
/
Oak Creek
/
Muffins
Oak Creek restaurants that serve muffins
SANDWICHES
Valentine Cafe Oak Creek
7981 S 6th Street, Oak Creek
Avg 4.5
(59 reviews)
Muffin
$4.00
More about Valentine Cafe Oak Creek
Blue Bear Food Truck
Racine, Racine
No reviews yet
Pumpkin Muffin (GL-Free)
$3.00
More about Blue Bear Food Truck
Browse other tasty dishes in Oak Creek
Chicken Wraps
Pies
Burritos
More near Oak Creek to explore
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(221 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Waterford
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Waukesha
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Muskego
No reviews yet
New Berlin
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Cudahy
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(221 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1366 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(837 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(494 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston