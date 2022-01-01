Go
OAK'D BBQ

Welcome to OAK’D, located in Dallas’ Old Town where we proudly serve hand-crafted Texas BBQ. Our brisket is an art form all its own, infused with the vanilla-tinged flavor of Texas Post OAK smoke and cradled in a peppery bark.
Our brisket isn’t the only thing that’s unbelievable here, so is each item else on our chef-driven menu. Everything from our scratch kitchen is locally and regionally sourced; flavored just right, no matter what’s in season. From the wide variety of perfectly smoked meats to our gourmet sides and homemade ice cream, biscuits and pies, there’s something for everyone here at OAK’D.

BBQ

5500 Greenville Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (205 reviews)

Popular Items

Black Pepper Sausage link$5.99
per link
Mac N Cheese (small)$4.00
cheddar, white cheddar, gruyere mac n cheese
Prime Brisket$13.99
Chopped Prime Beef Sandwich$13.99
Rosewood Prime -Brisket slow roasted, served on a brioche bun
Doroc Pork Spare Ribs$10.99
The Governor$15.99
The Governor
Chopped Brisket, Candied Bacon, Sauteed Chilies, Onion Ring Nest, Creole Aioli
Rosewood Wagyu Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage$5.99
per link
Mac N Cheese (Large)$7.00
cheddar, white cheddar, gruyere mac n cheese
Pickles & Onions$1.00
sweet, spicy, dill pickles
pickled onions or fresh onions
pickled jalapeno or fresh jalapeno
Rosewood Waygu Brisket$14.99
Roosewood Waygu Brisket
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Gift Cards
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

5500 Greenville Ave

Dallas TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
