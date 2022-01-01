Go
Oak

1400 Pearl St

Boulder, CO 80302

Popular Items

Wild Alaskan Halibut$35.00
Potato "risotto," horseradish, spring garlic
Pork Shoulder$88.00
Korean barbeque glazed crispy pork shoulder, crispy rice, nappa cabbage kimchi, shiitakes, sesame garlic, korean potatoes, daikon kimchi, soy turnips, squash kimchi
Mushroom Tempura$17.00
Tempura fried maitake and honshimeji mushrooms, dashi crema, nori powder
Di Stefano Burrata$19.00
roman foccacia, strawberry, snap pea, aged balsamic
Hanger Steak$35.00
8oz Hanger steak, charred cucumbers, ssamjang
Handcut Tagliolini$26.00
mushroom ragu alla bologna, 24 month parmesan
Rotisserie Chicken$31.00
oak roasted spring vegetables, berbere spice, salsa verde
Hokkaido Mik Bread$15.00
trout roe, unami butter, nori furikake
Kale Salad$14.00
candied almonds, Grana Padano, honey crisp apples, lemon vinaigrette, togarashi
Berkshire Pork Chop$33.00
mustard, portuguese sausage, black eyed peas, garlic
Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

