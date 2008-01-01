Oak Eatery - 190 Westfalen Trl
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
190 Westfalen Trl, Hamel MN 55340
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Cocina de Ana - Plymouth - Vicksburg
No Reviews
15725 37th Ave N Suite 4 Plymouth, MN 55446
View restaurant
DesiBites by IndiaBazaar - 3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446
No Reviews
3355 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth MN 55446 Plymouth, MN 55447
View restaurant