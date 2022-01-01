Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oak Forest restaurants you'll love

Go
Oak Forest restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Oak Forest

Oak Forest's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Oak Forest restaurants

Barrenzo's image

 

Barrenzo's

4142 W 167th St #2, Oak Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Medium DD$20.00
Extra Large 18"$20.00
Chicken$6.99
More about Barrenzo's
Agave-Tacos-Tequila-Mezcal image

 

Agave-Tacos-Tequila-Mezcal

6048 W 159th St, Oak Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Agave Burrito$8.99
El burrito más grande, stuffed large flour tortilla with your choice of meat: al pastor, pulled chicken, chorizo, ground beef, or carnitas, rice, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Upgrade to steak or grilled chicken: +$1.00
Guacamole Side$2.00
2 oz or 4 oz of guacamole side *this side order is not served with chips*
Little Amigos Meal$6.99
(Children 10 Years Old or Under) Kids meals are served with rice and beans or french fries. Includes a soft drink, milk, or selected juice. Choice of one Enchilada: cheese, chicken, or ground beef, one Taco: ground beef or chicken, one Quesadilla: cheese, chicken, or ground beef, Chicken Nuggets or Chicken Tenders
More about Agave-Tacos-Tequila-Mezcal
The Exclusive Pour image

 

The Exclusive Pour

6080 159th Street, Oak Forest

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Exclusive Pour

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Oak Forest

Nachos

Map

More near Oak Forest to explore

Orland Park

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Tinley Park

Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Mokena

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Homewood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Country Club Hills

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Glenwood

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston