Oak Forest restaurants you'll love
Oak Forest's top cuisines
Must-try Oak Forest restaurants
More about Barrenzo's
Barrenzo's
4142 W 167th St #2, Oak Forest
|Popular items
|Medium DD
|$20.00
|Extra Large 18"
|$20.00
|Chicken
|$6.99
More about Agave-Tacos-Tequila-Mezcal
Agave-Tacos-Tequila-Mezcal
6048 W 159th St, Oak Forest
|Popular items
|Agave Burrito
|$8.99
El burrito más grande, stuffed large flour tortilla with your choice of meat: al pastor, pulled chicken, chorizo, ground beef, or carnitas, rice, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Upgrade to steak or grilled chicken: +$1.00
|Guacamole Side
|$2.00
2 oz or 4 oz of guacamole side *this side order is not served with chips*
|Little Amigos Meal
|$6.99
(Children 10 Years Old or Under) Kids meals are served with rice and beans or french fries. Includes a soft drink, milk, or selected juice. Choice of one Enchilada: cheese, chicken, or ground beef, one Taco: ground beef or chicken, one Quesadilla: cheese, chicken, or ground beef, Chicken Nuggets or Chicken Tenders
More about The Exclusive Pour
The Exclusive Pour
6080 159th Street, Oak Forest