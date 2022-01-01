Go
Oak Grove Market

38184 Hwy 42

Popular Items

The Classic$7.99
Ham, Turkey, or Roast Beef
Hail Caesar$5.99
Chopped Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Cheese Pizza/BYO$8.99
3 cheese blend
The Oak Grove Special$10.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Rotisserie Chicken, Jalapenos, Pineapple
Pepperoni Pie$8.99
pepperoni and cheese
Brickfired Wings (10)$9.99
The Rooster$10.99
BBQ sauce, rotisserie Chicken, Shredded Sharp Cheddar
The Porker$10.99
BBQ sauce, pulled pork, hot honey drizzle
Supreme$8.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, onion, bellpeppers, black olives, mushrooms, cheese
The Ragin' Cajun$10.99
Sliced Boudin, Verons Green Onion Sausage, Rotisserie Chicken, Pulled Pork, Hot Smoked Sausage, Pepper Jelly Drizzle
Location

38184 Hwy 42

Prairieville LA

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
