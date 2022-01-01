Wonton soup in Oak Harbor
Oak Harbor restaurants that serve wonton soup
More about Naung Mai Thai Oak Harbor
Naung Mai Thai Oak Harbor
270 SE Cabot Dr Ste 3, Oak Harbor
|Wonton Soup
|$12.95
Stuffed wonton (Chicken&Prawns) with chicken, celery, carrots, spinach in chicken broth (Add noodle for $1.00)
More about China City Restaurant & Lounge
China City Restaurant & Lounge
33185 WA-20, Oak Harbor
|Wor Wonton Soup
|$14.00
Seasoned broth with fried pork dumplings, chicken, beef, BBQ pork, and vegetables. Add noodles for $2
|Large Pork Wonton Soup
|$12.00
Seasoned broth with pork dumplings, pork strips and vegetables.
|Cup Pork Wonton Soup
|$5.00
Seasoned broth with pork dumplings, pork strips and vegetables.