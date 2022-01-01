Wontons in Oak Harbor
Oak Harbor restaurants that serve wontons
More about Naung Mai Thai Oak Harbor
Naung Mai Thai Oak Harbor
270 SE Cabot Dr Ste 3, Oak Harbor
|Wonton Soup
|$12.95
Stuffed wonton (Chicken&Prawns) with chicken, celery, carrots, spinach in chicken broth (Add noodle for $1.00)
More about China City Restaurant & Lounge
China City Restaurant & Lounge
33185 WA-20, Oak Harbor
|Fried Wontons
|$7.00
Fried Wonton wrappers, served with sweet & sour sauce.
|Wor Wonton Soup
|$14.00
Seasoned broth with fried pork dumplings, chicken, beef, BBQ pork, and vegetables. Add noodles for $2
|Large Pork Wonton Soup
|$12.00
Seasoned broth with pork dumplings, pork strips and vegetables.