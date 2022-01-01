Go
Oak Hill Cafe and Farm

We are a hyper local farm-to-table restaurant located 5 minutes north of downtown Greenville with an permaculture farm and greenhouse onsite.

2510 Poinsett Hwy • $$

Avg 4.5 (467 reviews)

Popular Items

FROZEN Quiche – Pickup WED 11/24$22.00
CHOOSE: Ham+Cheese, Bacon+Cheese, Vegetable+Cheese
Tres Leches$8.00
Vanilla Cake, Cream, Seasonal Fruit
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

2510 Poinsett Hwy

Greenville SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
