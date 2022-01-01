Oak Hill Cafe and Farm
We are a hyper local farm-to-table restaurant located 5 minutes north of downtown Greenville with an permaculture farm and greenhouse onsite.
2510 Poinsett Hwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2510 Poinsett Hwy
Greenville SC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Traveler's Taproom
In case you're the type of person who will take the time to read something on a receipt, we pose a question to you... What's the answer to life, the universe, and everything? If you know the answer, or think you know the answer, find Jerry the next time you come to Traveler's Taproom and claim your prize.
Parsley Greenville
Eat Interesting!
Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar
Come on in and enjoy!