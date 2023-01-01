Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Oak Island

Oak Island restaurants
Oak Island restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Kai Joe's - Oak Island

4722 East Oak Island Drive, Southport

Takeout
chips & salsa$3.00
side
More about Kai Joe's - Oak Island
Koko Cabana

705 Ocean Drive, Oak Island

Takeout
chips & salsa$5.00
corn chips, 10oz salsa
More about Koko Cabana

