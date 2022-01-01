Grilled chicken in Oak Island
Oak Island Sub Shop
5705 E. Oak Island Drive, Oak Island
|Grilled Chicken
|$6.95
Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard. Served hot on your choice of sub Roll. ALL SANDWICHES WILL INCLUDE THESE TOPPINGS UNLESS NOTED IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS!
|Grilled Chicken Parmesan
|$6.95
Grilled Chicken, Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan & Oregano. ALL SANDWICHES WILL INCLUDE THESE TOPPINGS UNLESS NOTED IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS!
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$7.75
A grilled chicken breast layered with creamy Caesar Dressing, Romaine Lettuce and Tomatoes, sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese and served warm on a white wrap.