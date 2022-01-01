Oak Lawn restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Fry the Coop
5128 95th St, Oak Lawn
|Spicy Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Fried Chicken, Spicy Honey Butter, Brioche Bun
|Coop Sauce
|$0.75
2 oz.
|3 Tenders
|$9.99
(3) Tenders served with pickles and your choice of sauce!
The Original Pancake House
10900 S. Cicero Avenue, Oaklawn
|Bacon & Eggs
|$12.49
Two farm fresh eggs served any style with 4 strips of our famous thick sliced bacon. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
|Apple Pancake
|$13.49
Our specialty, Oven Baked to perfection with fresh Granny Smith apples and cinnamon glaze
|Meat Lover Skillet
|$12.99
Starts with our delicate and fluffy hash browns topped with two eggs any style, minced ham, bacon bits and diced pork sausage patties and cheddar cheese, served with 3 of our delicious buttermilk pancakes
Clancy's Pizza Pub
4624 W 103RD ST, Oak Lawn
|BBQ Pork Rolls
|$9.00
Cheddar, onions
|Shrimp Rolls
|$9.00
Slaw mix, sweet ginger sauce
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Harp batter Alaskan cod, tartar, slaw
Cookies & Dreams - Coralville
10800 South Cicero Avenue, Oak Lawn
The Black Oak Tavern
9630 South Pulaski Road, Oak Lawn