Oak Lawn restaurants you'll love

Go
Oak Lawn restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Oak Lawn

Oak Lawn's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Oak Lawn restaurants

Fry the Coop image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Fry the Coop

5128 95th St, Oak Lawn

Avg 4.5 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken, Spicy Honey Butter, Brioche Bun
Coop Sauce$0.75
2 oz.
3 Tenders$9.99
(3) Tenders served with pickles and your choice of sauce!
More about Fry the Coop
The Original Pancake House image

 

The Original Pancake House

10900 S. Cicero Avenue, Oaklawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon & Eggs$12.49
Two farm fresh eggs served any style with 4 strips of our famous thick sliced bacon. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Apple Pancake$13.49
Our specialty, Oven Baked to perfection with fresh Granny Smith apples and cinnamon glaze
Meat Lover Skillet$12.99
Starts with our delicate and fluffy hash browns topped with two eggs any style, minced ham, bacon bits and diced pork sausage patties and cheddar cheese, served with 3 of our delicious buttermilk pancakes
More about The Original Pancake House
Clancy's Pizza Pub image

 

Clancy's Pizza Pub

4624 W 103RD ST, Oak Lawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BBQ Pork Rolls$9.00
Cheddar, onions
Shrimp Rolls$9.00
Slaw mix, sweet ginger sauce
Fish & Chips$16.00
Harp batter Alaskan cod, tartar, slaw
More about Clancy's Pizza Pub
Main pic

 

Flapjacks of Oak Lawn

4710 W 95th Street, Oak Lawn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Flapjacks of Oak Lawn
GG'Spot Bar and Grill Ltd image

 

GG'Spot Bar and Grill Ltd

9600 S. Pulaski Rd., Oak Lawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about GG'Spot Bar and Grill Ltd
Restaurant banner

 

Cookies & Dreams - Coralville

10800 South Cicero Avenue, Oak Lawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cookies & Dreams - Coralville
Restaurant banner

 

The Black Oak Tavern

9630 South Pulaski Road, Oak Lawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Black Oak Tavern
Map

More near Oak Lawn to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

La Grange

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Orland Park

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Tinley Park

No reviews yet

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston