Oak Lawn breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Oak Lawn

Fry the Coop image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Fry the Coop

5128 95th St, Oak Lawn

Avg 4.5 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 Tenders$9.99
(3) Tenders served with Pickles and a choice of Sauce
5 Tenders$14.99
(5) Tenders served with Pickles and a choice of Sauce.
Ranch Sauce$0.79
2 oz.
More about Fry the Coop
The Original Pancake House image

 

The Original Pancake House

10900 S. Cicero Avenue, Oaklawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Apple Pancake$13.49
Our specialty, Oven Baked to perfection with fresh Granny Smith apples and cinnamon glaze
Bacon & Eggs$12.49
Two farm fresh eggs served any style with 4 strips of our famous thick sliced bacon. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Bacon Lovers Meal$14.49
When you need more than four. Two farm fresh eggs served any style with 6 strips of our famous thick sliced bacon. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
More about The Original Pancake House
Main pic

 

Flapjacks of Oak Lawn

4710 W 95th Street, Oak Lawn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Flapjacks of Oak Lawn

