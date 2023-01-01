Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Oak Lawn

Go
Oak Lawn restaurants
Toast

Oak Lawn restaurants that serve french toast

Banner pic

 

Flapjacks of Oak Lawn - 4710 W 95th Street

4710 W 95th Street, Oak Lawn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stuffed French Toast$13.99
thick cut pieces of french toast dipped in our special batter, cooked golden brown, filled with cream cheese spread, then topped with fresh strawberries, cinnamon apple glaze or banana nut & served with our very own signature syrup
More about Flapjacks of Oak Lawn - 4710 W 95th Street
The Original Pancake House image

 

The Original Pancake House - Oak Lawn

10900 S. Cicero Avenue, Oaklawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry French Toast$15.96
6 pieces of our golden brown light and fluffy thick-cut french toast, topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.
Chicken Link & French Toast Combo$13.36
2 pieces of our french toast, 2 eggs any style and 2 chicken sausage links
Kids French Toast$7.00
More about The Original Pancake House - Oak Lawn

Browse other tasty dishes in Oak Lawn

Mac And Cheese

Egg Sandwiches

Waffles

Reuben

Pretzels

Map

More near Oak Lawn to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1816 restaurants)

Orland Park

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

La Grange

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Tinley Park

Avg 4.9 (20 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1816 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1208 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1127 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (174 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston