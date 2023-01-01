French toast in Oak Lawn
More about Flapjacks of Oak Lawn - 4710 W 95th Street
Flapjacks of Oak Lawn - 4710 W 95th Street
4710 W 95th Street, Oak Lawn
|Stuffed French Toast
|$13.99
thick cut pieces of french toast dipped in our special batter, cooked golden brown, filled with cream cheese spread, then topped with fresh strawberries, cinnamon apple glaze or banana nut & served with our very own signature syrup
More about The Original Pancake House - Oak Lawn
The Original Pancake House - Oak Lawn
10900 S. Cicero Avenue, Oaklawn
|Strawberry French Toast
|$15.96
6 pieces of our golden brown light and fluffy thick-cut french toast, topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.
|Chicken Link & French Toast Combo
|$13.36
2 pieces of our french toast, 2 eggs any style and 2 chicken sausage links
|Kids French Toast
|$7.00