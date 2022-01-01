Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Oak Lawn
/
Oak Lawn
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Oak Lawn restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
The Black Oak Tavern
9630 South Pulaski Road, Oak Lawn
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00
More about The Black Oak Tavern
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
6762 W 95th St, Oaklawn
Avg 4.3
(217 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.79
More about BurgerIM
Browse other tasty dishes in Oak Lawn
Waffles
Fish And Chips
Chicken Sandwiches
Reuben
Fish Tacos
Pretzels
Crispy Chicken
Mac And Cheese
More near Oak Lawn to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1372 restaurants)
La Grange
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Berwyn
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Orland Park
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Tinley Park
Avg 4.9
(15 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Cicero
No reviews yet
Burbank
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Lyons
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1372 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(876 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(843 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(104 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston