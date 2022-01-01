Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Oak Lawn

Go
Oak Lawn restaurants
Toast

Oak Lawn restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Consumer pic

 

The Black Oak Tavern

9630 South Pulaski Road, Oak Lawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about The Black Oak Tavern
Sweet Potato Fries image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

6762 W 95th St, Oaklawn

Avg 4.3 (217 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
More about BurgerIM

Browse other tasty dishes in Oak Lawn

Waffles

Fish And Chips

Chicken Sandwiches

Reuben

Fish Tacos

Pretzels

Crispy Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Oak Lawn to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1372 restaurants)

La Grange

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Orland Park

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Tinley Park

Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1372 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (843 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston