Waffles in Oak Lawn

Oak Lawn restaurants
Toast

Oak Lawn restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Fry the Coop

5128 95th St, Oak Lawn

Avg 4.5 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffles$9.99
(1) Waffle, Smoked Bacon, Spicy Honey Butter & Warm Maple Syrup
Chicken & Waffles$14.99
(2) Jumbo Tenders, Smoked Bacon, Spicy Honey Butter, Warm Maple Syrup
More about Fry the Coop
Item pic

 

The Original Pancake House

10900 S. Cicero Avenue, Oaklawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Link & Waffle Combo$11.69
1/2 golden brown Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs any style and 2 pork sausage links
Plain Waffle$9.79
Our delicious Belgian Waffle made from our signature waffle batter and served golden brown.
Pecan Waffle$11.49
Our delicious Belgian Waffle topped with fresh Georgia Pecans, served golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar.
More about The Original Pancake House

