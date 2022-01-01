Waffles in Oak Lawn
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Fry the Coop
5128 95th St, Oak Lawn
|Waffles
|$9.99
(1) Waffle, Smoked Bacon, Spicy Honey Butter & Warm Maple Syrup
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.99
(2) Jumbo Tenders, Smoked Bacon, Spicy Honey Butter, Warm Maple Syrup
The Original Pancake House
10900 S. Cicero Avenue, Oaklawn
|Link & Waffle Combo
|$11.69
1/2 golden brown Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs any style and 2 pork sausage links
|Plain Waffle
|$9.79
Our delicious Belgian Waffle made from our signature waffle batter and served golden brown.
|Pecan Waffle
|$11.49
Our delicious Belgian Waffle topped with fresh Georgia Pecans, served golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar.