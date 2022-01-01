Oak Park restaurants you'll love

Oak Park restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Oak Park

Oak Park's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
French
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Bagels
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try Oak Park restaurants

Q-BBQ Oak Park image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Q-BBQ Oak Park

124 N. Marion, Oak Park

Avg 4.6 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hush Puppies$2.99
aka Corn Fritters, also affectionately known as "Q-Pups".
Fresh Cut Fries$2.99
Fresh cut hand tossed Kennebec potatoes.
Papa Q Platter$38.99
The Ultimate Q Feast. A portion of all 10 smoked meats with 4 regular sides and hush puppies. Serves 2-3 hungry adults comfortably.
More about Q-BBQ Oak Park
Sugar Fixé Patisserie image

 

Sugar Fixé Patisserie

119 N Marion St, Oak Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Raspberry Macaron$2.25
Contains tree nuts. Made without gluten.
Vanilla Macaron$2.25
Contains tree nuts. Made without gluten.
Chocolate Croissant$4.15
More about Sugar Fixé Patisserie
Surf's Up image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Surf's Up

6427 North Ave, Oak Park

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Leg Dinner 🦀$36.99
A 1 lb. of Alaskan snow crab legs, corn on the cob and red potato.
FRESHLY SQUEEZED LEMONAID$3.00
Corn on the Cob 🌽$3.00
More about Surf's Up
Amerikas image

 

Amerikas

734 Lake St, Oak Park

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coliflor$20.00
cauliflower, carrots, farro, almonds, manchego cheese with habiscus arbol reduction.
Chile Relleno$13.00
poblano pepper stuffed with wild mushroom, burrata and goat cheese, epazote, cascabel pepper salsa.
Carrots Al Pastor Taco$4.00
achiote marinated carrots, cilantro, onion
More about Amerikas
Wild Onion Tied House image

FRENCH FRIES

Wild Onion Tied House

1111 South Blvd, Oak Park

Avg 4.2 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben Panini$15.00
house-smoked pastrami, sauerkraut, thousand island, and swiss cheese
Soft Pretzel Sticks$11.00
Three sticks served with mustard and beer cheese.
Fish and Chips$16.00
Two 4oz pieces of beer battered cod, house-cut fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon
More about Wild Onion Tied House
Maya Del Sol image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Maya Del Sol

144 South Oak Park Ave, Oak Park

Avg 4.7 (3320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tamales$8.00
two sweet corn & ricotta tamales topped with poblano cream sauce and garnished with queso fresco
Chicken Enchiladas$17.00
pulled chicken, chihuahua cheese, mole, onion, cilantro
Carne Asada$32.00
adobo marinated and oak wood grilled skirt steaktopped with chimichurri and served with fingerling potatoes, broccolini, queso fresco and roasted red pepper sauce
More about Maya Del Sol
Hecho En Oak Park image

 

Hecho En Oak Park

1053 Lake St, Oak Park

Avg 4.8 (216 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pescado Taco$3.50
Crispy battered tilapia fish, salt & pepper, cole slaw, pico de gallo & chipotle ancho sauce
Chips and Guacamole$8.50
Onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice and mashed avocados.
Pastor Taco$3.50
Roasted marinated pork topped with grilled diced pineapple, onions & cilantro.
More about Hecho En Oak Park
Kalamata Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Kalamata Kitchen

105 N Marion, Oak Park

Avg 4.2 (258 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Beans$5.99
In a tomato sauce with garlic, onion, salt,
and pepper.
Hummus$7.99
Blended chickpeas, tahini, and spices.
Saganaki$8.99
The finest imported Greek cheese, flambeed tableside
More about Kalamata Kitchen
Connolly's Public House image

 

Connolly's Public House

1109 South Boulevard, Oak Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Public House Reuben$10.50
"Pulled" corned beef piled high with sauerkraut & melted Swiss cheese on a grilled marbled rye bun.
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Served with Irish curry, buffalo or Connolly's Irish Whiskey BBQ sauce.
Soup & Grilled Cheese$8.75
Choice of soup with "Bid Kid" grilled cheese on thick-cut bread.
More about Connolly's Public House
Grape Leaves Restaurant image

 

Grape Leaves Restaurant

129 s oak park ave, Oak Park

Avg 3.9 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken kabob$18.00
marinated chicken breast charbroiled with vevetables. Gluten free
Babbaghannough$6.00
baked eggplant with sesame sauce, olive oil, lemon, garlic, toasted almonds. vegan and gluten free
Grape leaves and falafel combo$16.00
two grape leaves, two falafel, hummus, babaghennough, toasted lamonds, lebanese salad
More about Grape Leaves Restaurant
Sushi House image

 

Sushi House

1107 Lake St, Oak Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fire Dragon Roll$14.95
Shrimp tempuras, kanikama topped with seared fresh salmon and super-white tuna, unagi sauce and spicy mayo.
Gyoza$6.95
Wok-fried Japanese pork pot-stickers with ponzu sauce. 6 pieces.
Edamame$5.95
Boiled and lightly salted soybeans in shell.
More about Sushi House
Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park image

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park

1113 Lake St, Oak Park

Avg 5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Orange$12.95
橙皮 Fried Chicken stir fried in our dark, sweet, citrus based sauce. Not spicy
Juicy Steam Buns(8)$11.95
小笼包 Pork Soup Dumplings
Crab Rangoon(6)$6.95
蟹角 Cream cheese, onions, crab sticks, deep fried and served with sweet&sour sauce.
More about Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park
Lake Street Kitchen + Bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lake Street Kitchen + Bar

1101 Lake St, Oak Park

Avg 3.7 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spinach + Pear$15.00
Baby Kale + Lemon$17.00
The Kitchen Sink$16.00
More about Lake Street Kitchen + Bar
Firecakes image

 

Firecakes

104 N Maple Ave (@ North Blvd), Oak Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sprinkle Donut$2.95
Moist vanilla cake donut, Tahitian Vanilla Bean icing, festive sprinkles
Wildflower Honey Glazed$2.95
Classic brioche yeast dough, blanketed in our signature Wildflower Honey Glaze (with honey sourced from Kress Apiary in Indiana)
Red Velvet$3.25
Red Velvet Cake Donut, White Chocolate-Cream Cheese Icing, White Chocolate Shavings & Red Velvet Crumbs
More about Firecakes
Slice Factory image

 

Slice Factory

421 N. Harlem Ave., Oak Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers Slice$6.39
Our most popular Slice, it's topped with sausage, pepperoni and bacon.
L.A. Chicken Sandwich$6.95
A 6oz. juicy chicken breast, with our famous avocado spread, topped with lettuce?and tomato.
Caesar Salad$6.95
Hearts of romaine, Shaved Parmagiano Reggiano, garlic roasted croutons and Parmesan cheese.
More about Slice Factory
Avenue Ale House image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Avenue Ale House

825 S Oak Park Ave, Oak Park

Avg 3.2 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Avenue Ale House
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Lea French Street Food

106 North Marion, Oak Park

Avg 3.5 (133 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salade Touraine$11.50
Local chicken, avocado, tomotoes, walnuts on local greens. Served with house dijon vinaigrette and baguette slices.
Le Bastille ( Turkey Cheddar)$10.50
Local Oven-Roasted turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato on a freskly baked baquette with dijon mustard. Served with chips.
Le LaFayette$8.00
Local bacon, egg, and cheddar on a housemade coissant.
More about Lea French Street Food
Restaurant banner

 

Chicago Waffles- Oak Park

726 Lake Street, Oak Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Chicago Waffles- Oak Park
Restaurant banner

 

Fritzi's Delicatessen

113 North Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fritzi's Delicatessen
Restaurant banner

 

Victory Italian - Oak Park

100 South Marion, Oak Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Victory Italian - Oak Park
Restaurant banner

 

NEW Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles - Oak Park

543 Madison Street, Oak Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about NEW Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles - Oak Park
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos El Tio #4

1115 Lake Street, Oak Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tacos El Tio #4

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Oak Park

Tacos

Carne Asada

Hummus

Crab Rangoon

Rangoon

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Croissants

