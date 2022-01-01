Oak Park restaurants you'll love
Oak Park's top cuisines
Must-try Oak Park restaurants
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Q-BBQ Oak Park
124 N. Marion, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Hush Puppies
|$2.99
aka Corn Fritters, also affectionately known as "Q-Pups".
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$2.99
Fresh cut hand tossed Kennebec potatoes.
|Papa Q Platter
|$38.99
The Ultimate Q Feast. A portion of all 10 smoked meats with 4 regular sides and hush puppies. Serves 2-3 hungry adults comfortably.
Sugar Fixé Patisserie
119 N Marion St, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Raspberry Macaron
|$2.25
Contains tree nuts. Made without gluten.
|Vanilla Macaron
|$2.25
Contains tree nuts. Made without gluten.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.15
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Surf's Up
6427 North Ave, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Crab Leg Dinner 🦀
|$36.99
A 1 lb. of Alaskan snow crab legs, corn on the cob and red potato.
|FRESHLY SQUEEZED LEMONAID
|$3.00
|Corn on the Cob 🌽
|$3.00
Amerikas
734 Lake St, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Coliflor
|$20.00
cauliflower, carrots, farro, almonds, manchego cheese with habiscus arbol reduction.
|Chile Relleno
|$13.00
poblano pepper stuffed with wild mushroom, burrata and goat cheese, epazote, cascabel pepper salsa.
|Carrots Al Pastor Taco
|$4.00
achiote marinated carrots, cilantro, onion
FRENCH FRIES
Wild Onion Tied House
1111 South Blvd, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Reuben Panini
|$15.00
house-smoked pastrami, sauerkraut, thousand island, and swiss cheese
|Soft Pretzel Sticks
|$11.00
Three sticks served with mustard and beer cheese.
|Fish and Chips
|$16.00
Two 4oz pieces of beer battered cod, house-cut fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Maya Del Sol
144 South Oak Park Ave, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Tamales
|$8.00
two sweet corn & ricotta tamales topped with poblano cream sauce and garnished with queso fresco
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$17.00
pulled chicken, chihuahua cheese, mole, onion, cilantro
|Carne Asada
|$32.00
adobo marinated and oak wood grilled skirt steaktopped with chimichurri and served with fingerling potatoes, broccolini, queso fresco and roasted red pepper sauce
Hecho En Oak Park
1053 Lake St, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Pescado Taco
|$3.50
Crispy battered tilapia fish, salt & pepper, cole slaw, pico de gallo & chipotle ancho sauce
|Chips and Guacamole
|$8.50
Onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice and mashed avocados.
|Pastor Taco
|$3.50
Roasted marinated pork topped with grilled diced pineapple, onions & cilantro.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Kalamata Kitchen
105 N Marion, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Green Beans
|$5.99
In a tomato sauce with garlic, onion, salt,
and pepper.
|Hummus
|$7.99
Blended chickpeas, tahini, and spices.
|Saganaki
|$8.99
The finest imported Greek cheese, flambeed tableside
Connolly's Public House
1109 South Boulevard, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Public House Reuben
|$10.50
"Pulled" corned beef piled high with sauerkraut & melted Swiss cheese on a grilled marbled rye bun.
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Served with Irish curry, buffalo or Connolly's Irish Whiskey BBQ sauce.
|Soup & Grilled Cheese
|$8.75
Choice of soup with "Bid Kid" grilled cheese on thick-cut bread.
Grape Leaves Restaurant
129 s oak park ave, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Chicken kabob
|$18.00
marinated chicken breast charbroiled with vevetables. Gluten free
|Babbaghannough
|$6.00
baked eggplant with sesame sauce, olive oil, lemon, garlic, toasted almonds. vegan and gluten free
|Grape leaves and falafel combo
|$16.00
two grape leaves, two falafel, hummus, babaghennough, toasted lamonds, lebanese salad
Sushi House
1107 Lake St, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Fire Dragon Roll
|$14.95
Shrimp tempuras, kanikama topped with seared fresh salmon and super-white tuna, unagi sauce and spicy mayo.
|Gyoza
|$6.95
Wok-fried Japanese pork pot-stickers with ponzu sauce. 6 pieces.
|Edamame
|$5.95
Boiled and lightly salted soybeans in shell.
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park
1113 Lake St, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Orange
|$12.95
橙皮 Fried Chicken stir fried in our dark, sweet, citrus based sauce. Not spicy
|Juicy Steam Buns(8)
|$11.95
小笼包 Pork Soup Dumplings
|Crab Rangoon(6)
|$6.95
蟹角 Cream cheese, onions, crab sticks, deep fried and served with sweet&sour sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Lake Street Kitchen + Bar
1101 Lake St, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Spinach + Pear
|$15.00
|Baby Kale + Lemon
|$17.00
|The Kitchen Sink
|$16.00
Firecakes
104 N Maple Ave (@ North Blvd), Oak Park
|Popular items
|Sprinkle Donut
|$2.95
Moist vanilla cake donut, Tahitian Vanilla Bean icing, festive sprinkles
|Wildflower Honey Glazed
|$2.95
Classic brioche yeast dough, blanketed in our signature Wildflower Honey Glaze (with honey sourced from Kress Apiary in Indiana)
|Red Velvet
|$3.25
Red Velvet Cake Donut, White Chocolate-Cream Cheese Icing, White Chocolate Shavings & Red Velvet Crumbs
Slice Factory
421 N. Harlem Ave., Oak Park
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers Slice
|$6.39
Our most popular Slice, it's topped with sausage, pepperoni and bacon.
|L.A. Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
A 6oz. juicy chicken breast, with our famous avocado spread, topped with lettuce?and tomato.
|Caesar Salad
|$6.95
Hearts of romaine, Shaved Parmagiano Reggiano, garlic roasted croutons and Parmesan cheese.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Avenue Ale House
825 S Oak Park Ave, Oak Park
SANDWICHES
Lea French Street Food
106 North Marion, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Salade Touraine
|$11.50
Local chicken, avocado, tomotoes, walnuts on local greens. Served with house dijon vinaigrette and baguette slices.
|Le Bastille ( Turkey Cheddar)
|$10.50
Local Oven-Roasted turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato on a freskly baked baquette with dijon mustard. Served with chips.
|Le LaFayette
|$8.00
Local bacon, egg, and cheddar on a housemade coissant.
Chicago Waffles- Oak Park
726 Lake Street, Oak Park
Fritzi's Delicatessen
113 North Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park
Victory Italian - Oak Park
100 South Marion, Oak Park
NEW Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles - Oak Park
543 Madison Street, Oak Park
Tacos El Tio #4
1115 Lake Street, Oak Park