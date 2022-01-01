Oak Park American restaurants you'll love

Go
Oak Park restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Oak Park

Amerikas image

 

Amerikas

734 Lake St, Oak Park

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chile Relleno$13.00
poblano pepper stuffed with wild mushroom, burrata and goat cheese, epazote, cascabel pepper salsa.
Carne Asada Ny Strip$37.00
Carne asada: skirt steak, tomatoes, chipotle goat cheese, yuca frites, chimichurri and cucumbers
Pollo$21.00
1/2 chicken roasted chicken potatoes, cipollini onions, spanish chorizo, ou jus
More about Amerikas
Wild Onion Tied House image

FRENCH FRIES

Wild Onion Tied House

1111 South Blvd, Oak Park

Avg 4.2 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben Panini$15.00
house-smoked pastrami, sauerkraut, thousand island, and swiss cheese
Soft Pretzel Sticks$11.00
Three sticks served with mustard and beer cheese.
Tied House Bacon Burger$14.00
Angus patty, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
More about Wild Onion Tied House
Lake Street Kitchen + Bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lake Street Kitchen + Bar

1101 Lake St, Oak Park

Avg 3.7 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spinach + Pear$15.00
Baby Kale + Lemon$17.00
The Kitchen Sink$16.00
More about Lake Street Kitchen + Bar
Avenue Ale House image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Avenue Ale House

825 S Oak Park Ave, Oak Park

Avg 3.2 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Avenue Ale House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Oak Park

Tacos

Carne Asada

Hummus

Cinnamon Rolls

Crab Rangoon

Rangoon

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Map

More near Oak Park to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston