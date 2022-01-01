Oak Park bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Oak Park
FRENCH FRIES
Wild Onion Tied House
1111 South Blvd, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Reuben Panini
|$15.00
house-smoked pastrami, sauerkraut, thousand island, and swiss cheese
|Soft Pretzel Sticks
|$11.00
Three sticks served with mustard and beer cheese.
|Tied House Bacon Burger
|$14.00
Angus patty, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Maya Del Sol
144 South Oak Park Ave, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$17.00
pulled chicken, chihuahua cheese, mole, onion, cilantro
|Chips & Guacamole
|$9.00
smashed avocado, onion, cilantro, serrano and fresh lime juice packaged with our house made tortilla chips.
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$16.00
three braised beef barbacoa tacos, habanero aioli, cilantro, onion, radish