Oak Park cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Oak Park
More about Sugar Fixé Patisserie
Sugar Fixé Patisserie
119 N Marion St, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Raspberry Macaron
|$2.25
Contains tree nuts. Made without gluten.
|Vanilla Macaron
|$2.25
Contains tree nuts. Made without gluten.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.15
More about Firecakes
Firecakes
104 N Maple Ave (@ North Blvd), Oak Park
|Popular items
|Sprinkle Donut
|$2.95
Moist vanilla cake donut, Tahitian Vanilla Bean icing, festive sprinkles
|Wildflower Honey Glazed
|$2.95
Classic brioche yeast dough, blanketed in our signature Wildflower Honey Glaze (with honey sourced from Kress Apiary in Indiana)
|Red Velvet
|$3.25
Red Velvet Cake Donut, White Chocolate-Cream Cheese Icing, White Chocolate Shavings & Red Velvet Crumbs
More about Lea French Street Food
SANDWICHES
Lea French Street Food
106 North Marion, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Salade Touraine
|$11.50
Local chicken, avocado, tomotoes, walnuts on local greens. Served with house dijon vinaigrette and baguette slices.
|Le Bastille ( Turkey Cheddar)
|$10.50
Local Oven-Roasted turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato on a freskly baked baquette with dijon mustard. Served with chips.
|Le LaFayette
|$8.00
Local bacon, egg, and cheddar on a housemade coissant.