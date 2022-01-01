Oak Park cafés you'll love

Go
Oak Park restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Oak Park

Sugar Fixé Patisserie image

 

Sugar Fixé Patisserie

119 N Marion St, Oak Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Raspberry Macaron$2.25
Contains tree nuts. Made without gluten.
Vanilla Macaron$2.25
Contains tree nuts. Made without gluten.
Chocolate Croissant$4.15
More about Sugar Fixé Patisserie
Firecakes image

 

Firecakes

104 N Maple Ave (@ North Blvd), Oak Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sprinkle Donut$2.95
Moist vanilla cake donut, Tahitian Vanilla Bean icing, festive sprinkles
Wildflower Honey Glazed$2.95
Classic brioche yeast dough, blanketed in our signature Wildflower Honey Glaze (with honey sourced from Kress Apiary in Indiana)
Red Velvet$3.25
Red Velvet Cake Donut, White Chocolate-Cream Cheese Icing, White Chocolate Shavings & Red Velvet Crumbs
More about Firecakes
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Lea French Street Food

106 North Marion, Oak Park

Avg 3.5 (133 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salade Touraine$11.50
Local chicken, avocado, tomotoes, walnuts on local greens. Served with house dijon vinaigrette and baguette slices.
Le Bastille ( Turkey Cheddar)$10.50
Local Oven-Roasted turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato on a freskly baked baquette with dijon mustard. Served with chips.
Le LaFayette$8.00
Local bacon, egg, and cheddar on a housemade coissant.
More about Lea French Street Food

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Oak Park

Tacos

Carne Asada

Hummus

Cinnamon Rolls

Crab Rangoon

Rangoon

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Map

More near Oak Park to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston