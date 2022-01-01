Oak Park Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Oak Park
More about Surf's Up
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Surf's Up
6427 North Ave, Oak Park
|Popular items
|Crab Leg Dinner 🦀
|$36.99
A 1 lb. of Alaskan snow crab legs, corn on the cob and red potato.
|FRESHLY SQUEEZED LEMONAID
|$3.00
|Corn on the Cob 🌽
|$3.00
More about Slice Factory
Slice Factory
421 N. Harlem Ave., Oak Park
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces)
|$5.95
Fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
|Factory Salad
|$8.95
Hearts of romaine, sweet red onions, roasted red peppers, 6 oz. grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon bits, chopped avocado, topped with crumbled bleu cheese.
|Mac & Cheese Bites (8 pieces)
|$5.95
Eight dangerously cheesy fried macaroni bites.