Oak Park Chicken restaurants you'll love

Surf's Up image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Surf's Up

6427 North Ave, Oak Park

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Leg Dinner 🦀$36.99
A 1 lb. of Alaskan snow crab legs, corn on the cob and red potato.
FRESHLY SQUEEZED LEMONAID$3.00
Corn on the Cob 🌽$3.00
More about Surf's Up
Slice Factory image

 

Slice Factory

421 N. Harlem Ave., Oak Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces)$5.95
Fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
Factory Salad$8.95
Hearts of romaine, sweet red onions, roasted red peppers, 6 oz. grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon bits, chopped avocado, topped with crumbled bleu cheese.
Mac & Cheese Bites (8 pieces)$5.95
Eight dangerously cheesy fried macaroni bites.
More about Slice Factory
Avenue Ale House image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Avenue Ale House

825 S Oak Park Ave, Oak Park

Avg 3.2 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Avenue Ale House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Oak Park

Tacos

Carne Asada

Hummus

Cinnamon Rolls

Crab Rangoon

Rangoon

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

