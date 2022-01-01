Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Oak Park

Oak Park restaurants
Oak Park restaurants that serve beef soup

Tacos El Tio #4

1115 Lake Street, Oak Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caldo De Res|Beef Soup$15.99
Cebolla & Cilantro|Onion & Coriander
More about Tacos El Tio #4
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park

1113 Lake St, Oak Park

Avg 5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Pickled Cabbage Beef Noodle Soup$13.95
酸白菜牛肉汤面 Authentic Chinese comfort food. Beef and Pickled Cabbage.
Beef & Beef Tendon Noodle Soup$13.95
牛肉牛筋面 Authentic Chinese food, very tasty & spicy, same broth as our signature Beef Noodle Soup but with both tendon and beef.
Beef Tendon Noodle Soup$13.95
招牌牛筋汤面 Authentic Chinese food, very tasty & spicy, same broth as our signature Beef Noodle Soup but with beef tendon
More about Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park

