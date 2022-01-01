Beef soup in Oak Park
Oak Park restaurants that serve beef soup
Tacos El Tio #4
1115 Lake Street, Oak Park
|Caldo De Res|Beef Soup
|$15.99
Cebolla & Cilantro|Onion & Coriander
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park
1113 Lake St, Oak Park
|Pickled Cabbage Beef Noodle Soup
|$13.95
酸白菜牛肉汤面 Authentic Chinese comfort food. Beef and Pickled Cabbage.
|Beef & Beef Tendon Noodle Soup
|$13.95
牛肉牛筋面 Authentic Chinese food, very tasty & spicy, same broth as our signature Beef Noodle Soup but with both tendon and beef.
|Beef Tendon Noodle Soup
|$13.95
招牌牛筋汤面 Authentic Chinese food, very tasty & spicy, same broth as our signature Beef Noodle Soup but with beef tendon