Cake in Oak Park
Oak Park restaurants that serve cake
Sugar Fixé Patisserie
119 N Marion St, Oak Park
|Red Apple Cake pop
|$3.50
Individually bagged and labeled.
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$34.00
Rich chocolate brightened with passion fruit curd, covered in dark chocolate ganache and cocoa nibs. (Recipe without gluten but made with shared equipment in a small kitchen that uses gluten.)
6" serves around 8
8" serves around 12
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$6.30
Filled with passion fruit curd. Made without gluten.
Amerikas
734 Lake St, Oak Park
|Crab-cake
|$20.00
lumb crab, onions, poblano peppers, cilantro, papaya and cucumber relish, Sriracha alioli
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Kalamata Kitchen
105 N Marion, Oak Park
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$6.99
Three layers of moist chocolate cake with creamy chocolate mousse filling and topped with chocolate whipped cream.
Sushi House
1107 Lake St, Oak Park
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$7.95
Individual chocolate cake with a warm, luscious, and molten chocolate center. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park
1113 Lake St, Oak Park
|Stir Fried Rice Cake
|$12.95
雪菜炒年糕 Rice Cake Stir Fried with mustard greens, shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, and bean sprout with your choice of protein.
Firecakes
104 N Maple Ave (@ North Blvd), Oak Park
|Carrot Cake
|$3.50
Moist, spiced carrot cake, cream cheese icing, candied walnuts
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake
|$3.25
Fluffy, moist pineapple cake, brown sugar pineapple jam, maraschino cherry on top :)
|Birthday Cake Donut
|$12.95
Two of our yeast donuts stacked and iced like a cake with our Tahitian Vanilla icing. Rolled in sprinkles, finished with a drizzle of chocolate icing & white chocolate crisp pearls. Sorry, we are not able to customize, but are happy to write greeting on the box top