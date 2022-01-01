Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Oak Park

Go
Oak Park restaurants
Toast

Oak Park restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Sugar Fixé Patisserie

119 N Marion St, Oak Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Apple Cake pop$3.50
Individually bagged and labeled.
Flourless Chocolate Cake$34.00
Rich chocolate brightened with passion fruit curd, covered in dark chocolate ganache and cocoa nibs. (Recipe without gluten but made with shared equipment in a small kitchen that uses gluten.)
6" serves around 8
8" serves around 12
Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.30
Filled with passion fruit curd. Made without gluten.
More about Sugar Fixé Patisserie
Item pic

 

Amerikas

734 Lake St, Oak Park

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Crab-cake$20.00
lumb crab, onions, poblano peppers, cilantro, papaya and cucumber relish, Sriracha alioli
More about Amerikas
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Kalamata Kitchen

105 N Marion, Oak Park

Avg 4.2 (258 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.99
Three layers of moist chocolate cake with creamy chocolate mousse filling and topped with chocolate whipped cream.
More about Kalamata Kitchen
Sushi House image

 

Sushi House

1107 Lake St, Oak Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.95
Individual chocolate cake with a warm, luscious, and molten chocolate center. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
More about Sushi House
Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park image

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park

1113 Lake St, Oak Park

Avg 5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Stir Fried Rice Cake$12.95
雪菜炒年糕 Rice Cake Stir Fried with mustard greens, shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, and bean sprout with your choice of protein.
More about Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park
Item pic

 

Firecakes

104 N Maple Ave (@ North Blvd), Oak Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$3.50
Moist, spiced carrot cake, cream cheese icing, candied walnuts
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$3.25
Fluffy, moist pineapple cake, brown sugar pineapple jam, maraschino cherry on top :)
Birthday Cake Donut$12.95
Two of our yeast donuts stacked and iced like a cake with our Tahitian Vanilla icing. Rolled in sprinkles, finished with a drizzle of chocolate icing & white chocolate crisp pearls. Sorry, we are not able to customize, but are happy to write greeting on the box top
More about Firecakes

Browse other tasty dishes in Oak Park

Lobsters

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Chopped Salad

Brisket

Hot Chocolate

Stew

Crab Rangoon

Map

More near Oak Park to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston