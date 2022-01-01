Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Oak Park

Oak Park restaurants
Oak Park restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Sushi House image

 

Sushi House

1107 Lake St, Oak Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Vegetable Noodles$13.95
Thinly sliced chicken and vegetables quickly stir-fried with Asian noodles.
Kid's Chicken and Noodle Stir Fry$7.95
Sliced chicken breast stir fried with carrots, celery, and egg noodles
More about Sushi House
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park

1113 Lake St, Oak Park

Avg 5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$12.95
鸡汤面 Chicken breast, carrots, broccoli, baby Bok Choy.
Chicken Fried Noodle$12.95
鸡丝炒面 Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, and Chicken stir-fried together in a soy mixture.
More about Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park

