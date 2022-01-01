Chicken noodles in Oak Park
Sushi House
1107 Lake St, Oak Park
|Chicken Vegetable Noodles
|$13.95
Thinly sliced chicken and vegetables quickly stir-fried with Asian noodles.
|Kid's Chicken and Noodle Stir Fry
|$7.95
Sliced chicken breast stir fried with carrots, celery, and egg noodles
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park
1113 Lake St, Oak Park
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$12.95
鸡汤面 Chicken breast, carrots, broccoli, baby Bok Choy.
|Chicken Fried Noodle
|$12.95
鸡丝炒面 Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, and Chicken stir-fried together in a soy mixture.