Chili in Oak Park
Oak Park restaurants that serve chili
More about Da Pizza Company- Oak Park - 421 N. Harlem Ave.
Da Pizza Company- Oak Park - 421 N. Harlem Ave.
421 N. Harlem Ave., Oak Park
|sweet red chili
|$2.00
More about Katy's Dumplings Oak Park
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Katy's Dumplings Oak Park
1113 Lake St, Oak Park
|Dry Chili
|$12.95
香辣 Very tasty and spicy! Deep fried chicken, stir fried with dry chili.
|Stir-Fried Noodle w. Dry Chili
|$13.95
辣椒炒面 Spicy. Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, Dry chili, Pork and Shrimp stir-fried together in a soy mixture.