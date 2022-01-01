Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Oak Park

Oak Park restaurants
Oak Park restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Amerikas image

 

Amerikas

734 Lake St, Oak Park

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$7.00
More about Amerikas
Item pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Maya Del Sol

144 South Oak Park Ave, Oak Park

Avg 4.7 (3320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Red Salsa$8.00
6oz of our house made red salsa with fire roasted tomato, garlic and onion served with chips. Subtly smokey and not spicy.
Chips & Green Salsa$8.00
6oz of our house made green salsa with fire roasted tomatillos, garlic and onion served with chips. Hints of citrus and not spicy.
More about Maya Del Sol
Item pic

 

Hecho En Oak Park

1053 Lake St, Oak Park

Avg 4.8 (216 reviews)
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$5.50
Fresh baked tortilla chips served with pineapple, pico de gallo and mild salsa.
More about Hecho En Oak Park
Banner pic

 

Tacos El Tio #4

1115 Lake Street, Oak Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Orden De Chips Y Salsa 8oz|Order Of Chips & Salsa 8oz Cup$2.99
More about Tacos El Tio #4

