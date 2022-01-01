Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Oak Park

Go
Oak Park restaurants
Toast

Oak Park restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Lea French Street Food

106 North Marion, Oak Park

Avg 3.5 (133 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.00
housemade with whole milk.
More about Lea French Street Food
Firecakes image

 

Firecakes

104 N Maple Ave (@ North Blvd), Oak Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$4.25
Made to order with whole milk; Valrhona chocolate
More about Firecakes

Browse other tasty dishes in Oak Park

Thai Tea

Cappuccino

French Fries

Croissants

Pretzels

Crab Rangoon

Green Beans

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Oak Park to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston