Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Oak Park

Go
Oak Park restaurants
Toast

Oak Park restaurants that serve mussels

Amerikas image

 

Amerikas - Nuevo Latino

734 Lake St, Oak Park

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$25.00
More about Amerikas - Nuevo Latino
Banner pic

 

Victory Italian - Oak Park - 100 South Marion

100 South Marion, Oak Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Mussels$21.00
spicy tomato sauce or white wine garlic sauce
More about Victory Italian - Oak Park - 100 South Marion

Browse other tasty dishes in Oak Park

Calamari

Fried Rice

Kale Salad

Lentil Soup

Scallops

Chicken Enchiladas

Enchiladas

Shumai

Map

More near Oak Park to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1528 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston