Pad thai in Oak Park
Oak Park restaurants that serve pad thai
More about Sushi House
Sushi House
1107 Lake St, Oak Park
|Pad Thai Beef
|$16.95
Thai sweet and sour sauce, bean sprouts, scallions, eggs, crushed peanuts, lime, cilantro sautéed with rice noodles.
|Pad Thai Tofu
|$15.95
Thai sweet and sour sauce, bean sprouts, scallions, eggs, crushed peanuts, lime, cilantro sautéed with rice noodles.
|Pad Thai Shrimp
|$16.95
Thai sweet and sour sauce, bean sprouts, scallions, eggs, crushed peanuts, lime, cilantro sautéed with rice noodles.