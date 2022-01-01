Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Oak Park

Oak Park restaurants
Oak Park restaurants that serve pad thai

Sushi House image

 

Sushi House

1107 Lake St, Oak Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai Beef$16.95
Thai sweet and sour sauce, bean sprouts, scallions, eggs, crushed peanuts, lime, cilantro sautéed with rice noodles.
Pad Thai Tofu$15.95
Thai sweet and sour sauce, bean sprouts, scallions, eggs, crushed peanuts, lime, cilantro sautéed with rice noodles.
Pad Thai Shrimp$16.95
Thai sweet and sour sauce, bean sprouts, scallions, eggs, crushed peanuts, lime, cilantro sautéed with rice noodles.
More about Sushi House
Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park image

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park

1113 Lake St, Oak Park

Avg 5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai$12.95
泰式炒米粉 Rice Noodles stir fried with egg, our house pad Thai sauce, your choice of protein, served with roasted peanuts cilantro and lemon.
More about Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park

