Pancakes in Oak Park

Sugar Fixé Patisserie image

 

Sugar Fixé Patisserie

119 N Marion St, Oak Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Pancake Mix$8.75
Comes with an assortment of toppings. You add the egg, milk, butter or oil.
More about Sugar Fixé Patisserie
Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park image

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park

1113 Lake St, Oak Park

Avg 5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Shredded Pancakes$13.95
牛肉炒饼 Shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, white & green onion, stir fried with beef
Combo Shredded Pancakes$13.95
本楼炒饼 Shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, white & green onion, stir fried with beef, chicken, and shrimp.
Pork Shredded Pancakes$13.95
肉丝炒饼 Shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, white & green onion, stir fried with shredded pork
More about Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park

