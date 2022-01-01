Pancakes in Oak Park
Oak Park restaurants that serve pancakes
Sugar Fixé Patisserie
119 N Marion St, Oak Park
|Homemade Pancake Mix
|$8.75
Comes with an assortment of toppings. You add the egg, milk, butter or oil.
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park
1113 Lake St, Oak Park
|Beef Shredded Pancakes
|$13.95
牛肉炒饼 Shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, white & green onion, stir fried with beef
|Combo Shredded Pancakes
|$13.95
本楼炒饼 Shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, white & green onion, stir fried with beef, chicken, and shrimp.
|Pork Shredded Pancakes
|$13.95
肉丝炒饼 Shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, white & green onion, stir fried with shredded pork