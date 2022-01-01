Stew in Oak Park
Oak Park restaurants that serve stew
Sushi House
1107 Lake St, Oak Park
|Japanese Eggplant Stew
|$15.95
Japanese eggplant diced and slowly simmered in a thick ginger and onion sauce.
Tacos El Tio #4
1115 Lake Street, Oak Park
|Taco De Birria|Beef Stew
|$4.99
|Birria De Res, Sabado & Domingo|Spicy Beef Stew, Saturday & Sunday
|$15.99
Cebolla & Cilantro|Onion & Coriander
|Menudo, Sabado & Domingo|Spicy Tripe Stew
|$15.99
Cebolla & Cilantro|Onion & Coriander