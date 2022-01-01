Stew in Oak Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sushi House image

 

Sushi House

1107 Lake St, Oak Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Japanese Eggplant Stew$15.95
Japanese eggplant diced and slowly simmered in a thick ginger and onion sauce.
More about Sushi House
Banner pic

 

Tacos El Tio #4

1115 Lake Street, Oak Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco De Birria|Beef Stew$4.99
Birria De Res, Sabado & Domingo|Spicy Beef Stew, Saturday & Sunday$15.99
Cebolla & Cilantro|Onion & Coriander
Menudo, Sabado & Domingo|Spicy Tripe Stew$15.99
Cebolla & Cilantro|Onion & Coriander
More about Tacos El Tio #4
Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park image

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park

1113 Lake St, Oak Park

Avg 5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Stew in Spicy Beer Sauce$14.95
啤酒牛 Spicy Szechwan Beef Stew, with braised beef cooked in a beer sauce and bell peppers.
More about Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park

