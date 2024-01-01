Chicken sandwiches in Oak Park
Oak Park Social
14691 W Eleven Mile Rd, Oak Park
|Kickn Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Spicy seasoned Grilled chicken, served with pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced red onions and pickles, on a warmed brioche bun.
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, topped with cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, with shredded lettuce, tomato served on a brioche bun. Served with seasoned French fries.
|Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Hand breaded chicken breast topped with pickles, mayo served on a warm brioche bun and with a side of fries.