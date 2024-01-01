Chicken sandwiches in Oak Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Oak Park Social

14691 W Eleven Mile Rd, Oak Park

Avg 4 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kickn Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Spicy seasoned Grilled chicken, served with pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced red onions and pickles, on a warmed brioche bun.
Chicken Club Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, topped with cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, with shredded lettuce, tomato served on a brioche bun. Served with seasoned French fries.
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Hand breaded chicken breast topped with pickles, mayo served on a warm brioche bun and with a side of fries.
More about Oak Park Social
Oak Parker

13621 West Eleven Mile Road, Oak Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich$16.00
Chicken Schnitzel, Gruyere cheese, Coleslaw, Brioche bun.
More about Oak Parker

