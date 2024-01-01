Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge restaurants
Oak Ridge restaurants that serve nachos

Joey's Burger Bar - 2205 Oak Ridge Rd. Suite S

2205 Oak Ridge Rd., Oak Ridge

Southwest Nachos$18.50
Crispy tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, chili (made with onions, corn, black beans, tomato & beef) jalapeños, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, chipotle aioli drizzle
More about Joey's Burger Bar - 2205 Oak Ridge Rd. Suite S
TACOS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina - Oak Ridge

2213 Oak Ridge Rd, Oak Ridge

Avg 4.5 (816 reviews)
Nachos cheese$5.95
fresh corn chips topped with cheese - build your nachos starts here!
Grande Nachos$13.49
huge pate of corn tortillas topped with black beans, corn, chicken, ground beef, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese dip
Lunch Nacho Fajitas$9.49
choice of steak or chicken with grilled peppers, onions, and tomatoes on a bed of tortilla chips
More about Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina - Oak Ridge

