Go
Toast

Oak + Rowan

Symbolism of Oak: Strength, Growth, Endurance
Symbolism of Rowan: Power, Vision, Mystery
These attributes struck a chord with Restaurateur Nancy Batista Caswell when she discovered 321 A St. Oak + Rowan, a 150-seat restaurant nestled in Boston’s historic Fort Point Channel, reminded Caswell of the lofty tree tops and youthful excitement of a tree house. The menu celebrates all things land + sea; with an emphasis on prime steak, locally sourced fish and oysters, sustainable caviar, handmade pasta and alluring desserts. All of this is executed to tell the story of our farmers, artisans, foragers and winemakers in a very personal way. We invite you to dine with us in a space embellished with distinct lighting, a sleek 22-seat bar and 2 private dining rooms, all secure under lofty ceilings reminiscent of those childhood tree houses. Our commitment at Oak + Rowan is to provide a atmosphere unlike no other, just as if we invited you into our home.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

321 A street • $$$

Avg 4.4 (1615 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Mashed Potatoes$24.00
Baked Stuffed Oysters (6)$28.00
Mushroom Gravy$18.00
Sides Combination 2 - 4 Guests$175.00
One of each: Mashed Potatoes, Heirloom Apple Stuffing, Brussels Sprouts Casserole, Squash + Leek Au Gratin, Cranberry Sauce, and Mushroom Gravy. PLUS your choice of Apple or Pumpkin pie, and a choice of Red or White wine. Enough to feed 2 - 4 guests.
Portuguese Bread Loaf$9.00
Cranberry Sauce$18.00
NEWBURYPORT - BRINE
Heirloom Apple Stuffing$18.00
Brussels Sprouts Casserole$22.00
Squash + Leek Au Gratin$22.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

321 A street

Boston MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TRADE

No reviews yet

TRADE is an iconic restaurant located at the gateway to the Seaport. TRADE's menu is Greek-focused Mediterranean.

High Street Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High Street Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aceituna Grill

No reviews yet

Aceituna Grill is a fast casual Mediterranean restaurant. Our menu is authentic, approachable, healthy, and naturally delicious. And like the simple olive, all our food is scratch-made using simple ingredients and traditional recipes straight from the Mediterranean.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston