Go
Toast

Oak

Dinner, Dink, Great People!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

3019 Beacon Ave S • $$

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)

Popular Items

Chimichurri Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled Draper Valley organic, cage-free breast with caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, & pepper jack cheese, arugula, chimichurri sauce & mayo
Minimum Wage Burger$16.00
1/3 pound Country Natural Beef patty (GAP certified), served with arugula, tomato, onion, & our house-made chipotle aioli (CBGB sauce)
*available GF
* Overtime your burger with a double patty!
Organic Chicken Tenders$10.00
Organic, cage-free chicken tenders fried in Oak’s special batter recipe, served with our house-made BBQ sauce
Oak Bacon Cheeseburger$19.50
1/3 pound Country Natural Beef patty (GAP certified), Tillamook aged white cheddar, smoked bacon, home-made caramelized onions, served with arugula, tomato, onion, CBGB sauce
*available GF, *available vegan
Vegan Field Burger$16.00
Vegan burger patty made of barley, fresh carrots & celery, served with arugula, tomato, onion & a vegan version of our CBGB sauce
Herky’s Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Generous portion of Draper Valley organic, cage-free thighs, our CBGB sauce, sliced pickles
Fries Small Plate$8.00
Oak’s Belgian style hand-cut fries served with a side of mayonnaise
*GF, *available vegan
Fried Chicken Kale/Romaine Caesar$16.00
Baby kale and romaine tossed in a house-made Caesar Dressing with cherry tomatoes and house-made croutons topped with fresh shaved Parmesan and fried organic Draper Valley chicken breast
*contains cashews
Oak Salad$12.00
Greens, cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese, tomato, house-made croutons tossed with our balsamic vinaigrette dressing
*available GF, *available vegan
Brussel Sprouts Plate$9.50
Fried Brussel Sprouts lightly tossed in rosemary with our maple balsamic reduction
*GF, *available vegan
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3019 Beacon Ave S

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Homer

No reviews yet

Homer is a neighborhood restaurant serving Mediterranean and Middle Eastern inspired cuisine, influenced by the ingredients of the Pacific Northwest. All of the dishes are prepared over a wood fire and are served in a style that is meant for sharing.

Milk Drunk

No reviews yet

Cute and casual neighborhood spot offering fried chicken sandwiches, soft serve, cocktails & more!

Victrola

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jack's BBQ

No reviews yet

CENTRAL TEXAS LOW AND SLOW!
Jack's is based on the BBQ style started in butcher shops in Central Texas in the late 1800s. Quality meat with a simple salt and pepper rub, smoked low and slow over hardwood (post oak, mesquite).

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston