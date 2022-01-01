Go
Oak & Stone - Bradenton

1201 1st Ave. W.

Popular Items

SLOW ROASTED STONE-OVEN WNGS$15.00
Soaked overnight in a secret brine, slow roasted in the oven, topped with our signature wing sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of ginger honey mustard dipping sauce.
BYOP$10.00
CLASSIC CHEESE$11.00
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS$14.00
House made and stuffed with shaved ribeye, onions, and cheese
GRIDDLE BURGER$13.00
melted cheddar blend, crispy onion straws, lettuce, secret sauce served with french fries
PEPPERONI$13.00
Crispy pepperoni, diced pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
Location

1201 1st Ave. W.

Bradenton FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
