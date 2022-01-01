Go
Oak & Stone - Naples

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

2270 Logan Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1436 reviews)

Popular Items

PEPPERONI$13.00
Crispy pepperoni, diced pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
BYOP$10.00
SLOW ROASTED STONE-OVEN WNGS$15.00
Soaked overnight in a secret brine, slow roasted in the oven, topped with our signature wing sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of ginger honey mustard dipping sauce.
GRIDDLE BURGER$13.00
melted cheddar blend, crispy onion straws, lettuce, secret sauce served with french fries
DEEP FRIED PRETZELS$9.00
Served with beer cheese, spicy mustard, and ginger honey mustard
VOODOO CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
crispy buffalo chicken breast, Zapp's voodo chips, tomato, melted american cheese, lettuce, ranch served with french fries
CLASSIC CHEESE$11.00
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS$12.00
House made and stuffed with shaved ribeye, onions, and cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2270 Logan Blvd

Naples FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
