Go
Toast

Oak & Stone - Sarasota UTC

Come in and enjoy!

5405 University Pkwy #101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

WHITE$12.00
Roasted garlic sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, caramelized onion, basil, olive oil.
ALL THE WAY$15.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella, pizza sauce.
BYOP$10.00
SLOW ROASTED STONE-OVEN WNGS$17.25
Soaked overnight in a secret brine, slow roasted in the oven, topped with our signature wing sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of ginger honey mustard dipping sauce.
CLASSIC CHEESE$11.00
Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
SLOW ROASTED STONE-OVEN WNGS$15.00
Soaked overnight in a secret brine, slow roasted in the oven, topped with our signature wing sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of ginger honey mustard dipping sauce.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS$12.00
House made and stuffed with shaved ribeye, onions, and cheese
SLOW ROASTED STONE-OVEN WNGS$15.00
Soaked overnight in a secret brine, slow roasted in the oven, topped with our signature wing sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of ginger honey mustard dipping sauce.
PEPPERONI$13.00
Crispy pepperoni, diced pepperoni, mozzarella, pizza sauce
BYOP$10.00
See full menu

Location

5405 University Pkwy #101

University Park FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crop Juice

No reviews yet

At CROP, our mission is to craft the highest quality, plant based, gluten free nutrition that is just as pleasing to your taste buds as it is good for your body. Our goal is to help people make better choices to achieve and maintain optimum health!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

USDA Certified Organic juice, smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, and healthy bites!

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Poppo's Taqueria University

No reviews yet

No Compromise. #LoveShared

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston