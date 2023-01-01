Oak Street Cafe LLC - 133 Oak Street
Open today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
133 Oak Street, Bonner Springs KS 66012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 22374 W. 66th St.
4.2 • 1,016
22374 W. 66th St. Shawnee, KS 66226
View restaurant