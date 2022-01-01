Go
Toast

Oak City Meatball Shoppe

Best Balls in Town!

180. E Davie Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)

Popular Items

Parmesan Risotto$7.00
Sliders$12.99
Daily Risotto$7.00
Mac & Cheese$7.50
Mac & Cheese with a seasoned bread crumb topping
Meatballs$13.99
Extra Bread$1.00
Hoagie$15.99
Kid's Meatballs$11.00
Fried Ravioli$10.00
Spaghetti$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

180. E Davie Street

Raleigh NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Centro Raleigh

No reviews yet

Our mission is to serve you the best locally-sourced Mexican and Latin American cuisine, innovative margaritas and cocktails, and to give back to our wonderful community. Centro was designed with freshness, love, art, and authenticity in mind.

Garland

No reviews yet

Questions? Please call us at 919-833-6886
Unfortunately, we are unable to accommodate any substitutions or dietary restrictions at this time.

Bida Manda

No reviews yet

Thanks for your support in this challenging time! Our dining room is currently closed, so the best way to contact us with any questions you have is to email Jeremiah at info@bidamanda.com
**Gift Cards are currently not active on curbside. We are working hard to make that happen. We're sorry for any inconvenience.

Kings

No reviews yet

We are selling a limited number of Holiday

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston