Go
Toast

Oakdale Pizza

Family Owned since 1974

1242 Old Colchester Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SM MOZZ$9.50
STK BOMB
fresh roll from Giuliano's Bakery, chopped steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers, american cheese
Mozz Stix$6.50
Steak FF$6.50
LG Specialty Pizza$21.00
Chicken Tenders$12.75
3 crispy tenders served with side
LG MOZZ$14.50
HAM
fresh roll from Giuliano's Bakery, lettuce, tomato, provolone
TURKEY
fresh roll from Giuliano's Bakery, lettuce, tomato, provolone
SM Specialty Pizza$15.00
See full menu

Location

1242 Old Colchester Rd

Oakdale CT

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Plum Tomato

No reviews yet

Food SO GOOD, it's addictive. Please eat responsibly.

Ballo Italian

No reviews yet

Ballo Italian, a 16,000 square foot masterpiece within the Mohegan Sun Casino located in Connecticut. Ballo Italian brings to life the Italian experience with intense design combinations, exceptional service and a fresh, authentic menu of Italian favorites and new creations. BALLO, which means dance in Italian, is inspired by San Galgano – a Gothic abbey built in the 12th century and located in the hills of Tuscany.
The cathedral-like rooms feature authentic Italian fixtures, exotic fabrics and dramatic lighting with one of largest Carrara Marble bars ever built as the centerpiece.
The culinary team executes a creative and inspiring menu and is committed to sourcing fresh and locally grown foods whenever they are available.

Frank Pepe’s of Mohegan Sun

No reviews yet

Passionate about pizza since 1925!

Great Oak Pizza

No reviews yet

Family owned & run since 1998, Great Oak Pizza has built our name on serving our customers quality food at a quality price.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston