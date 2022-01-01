Oakdale Yacht Club
Come in and enjoy!
520 Shore Drive
Attributes and Amenities
Location
520 Shore Drive
Oakdale NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Go Greek - Bohemia
Non GMO, chemical and hormone free meats and produce are our passion, and authentic Greek eats the menu! Come see why LI loves to Go Greek.
The Shed Restaurant
The Shed Restaurant offers a bright take on American Comfort Food and features a scratch kitchen with a robust list of specialty brunch menu items daily alongside amazing lunch & dinner items. The Shed has become the favorite spot for all ages from the amazing food to the ultra welcoming team, being #InTheShed “hits the spot” any day of the week.
The Pizzeria of Islip
American Legion Post 1146
Come on in and enjoy!