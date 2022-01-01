Go
Toast

Oakdale Yacht Club

Come in and enjoy!

520 Shore Drive

Avg 4.3 (212 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Online Ordering

Location

520 Shore Drive

Oakdale NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Go Greek - Bohemia

No reviews yet

Non GMO, chemical and hormone free meats and produce are our passion, and authentic Greek eats the menu! Come see why LI loves to Go Greek.

The Shed Restaurant

No reviews yet

The Shed Restaurant offers a bright take on American Comfort Food and features a scratch kitchen with a robust list of specialty brunch menu items daily alongside amazing lunch & dinner items. The Shed has become the favorite spot for all ages from the amazing food to the ultra welcoming team, being #InTheShed “hits the spot” any day of the week.

The Pizzeria of Islip

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

American Legion Post 1146

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston