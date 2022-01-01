Go
Oakfire

We are passionate about pizza Napoletana
& our Wisconsin partners.

PIZZA

831 Wrigley Drive • $$

Avg 4.2 (1371 reviews)

Popular Items

Napoli Salad$12.00
Arugula, Prosciutto Crisps, Red Onions, Cucumber, Seasonal Tomatoes, Croutons, Shaved Parm, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Wood-Fired Bread$8.00
Neapolitan Pizza Dough Fired to Order, Garlic Oil, Rosemary, Pecorino Romano, w Marinara
Mickey Pizza$8.00
Cheese, Pepperoni or Sausage
Sorrento Pizza$18.00
Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Finished with Arugula, Parmigiano Reggiano, Prosciutto, Sea Salt, EVOO
Margherita di Bufala Pizza$17.00
Imported Bufala Mozzarella, Basil, Pecorino Romano, EVOO
Zucchini Pizza$16.00
Zucchini, Arugula Pistachio Pesto, Bufala Mozzarella, Lemon
Sausage Pesto$17.00
Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano
Meatballs$11.00
House-Made Beef & Pork Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella
Margherita Pizza$15.00
Mozzarella, Basil, Pecorino Romano, EVOO
Bosco Pizza$17.00
Sausage, Cremini Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Basil, Pecorino Romano

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

831 Wrigley Drive

Lake Geneva WI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
