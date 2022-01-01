Oakfire
We are passionate about pizza Napoletana
& our Wisconsin partners.
PIZZA
831 Wrigley Drive • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
831 Wrigley Drive
Lake Geneva WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Barrique Wine & Brew Bar
We look forward to serving you - Cheers!
Inspired Coffee
Instructions for Curbside pickup:
Step 1) Select your drink, drink size, and any add-ons (including special instructions).
Step 2) Add Selected drinks to your cart.
Step 3) Select whether you’d like to order now or schedule a time for pick-up.
Step 3) Click “Check Out”, fill out your information & submit your order.
------Pickup Instructions:
Pull up to the Inspired entrance at the north end (back entrance, accessible from Cook St.) of the building. Pull into the parking lot.
Call our store at 262-683-8604 to let us know you have arrived, the make, model, and color of your car, and we will bring your order out to you.
Speedo's HarborSide Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Egg Harbor Cafe
Online Order for curbside pick up!