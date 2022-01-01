Go
Toast

Oakfire Ridge

A Culinary Retreat in the Heart of Smithson Valley

TAPAS

1275 Stoney Ridge Rd

Avg 5 (35 reviews)

Popular Items

Jalapeno Bacon Wrapped Quail$7.00
Chips$4.00
Gourmet Mushroom Corn with your choice of added flavor.
Hushpuppies w/ Tabasco Jalapeño Jelly Butter$7.00
Tater Tots$6.00
Deep-fried Tater Tots served with ketchup.
Philly Cheese Steak Crostini$7.00
Wagyu Burger Meal$45.00
Wagyu Chicago style Hotdog Meal with Tater Tots$19.00
Two Wagyou Chicago style hotdogs served with your choice of Gourmet Popcorn or Tater Tots.
Chicago Style Wagyu Hotdog$12.00
Single Wagyu Chicago style hotdog.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Groups
Reservations
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

1275 Stoney Ridge Rd

Bulverde TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Screaming Goat Yard & Tap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El jalisco mexican restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - Spring Branch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Glenda's Catering

No reviews yet

Catering when you need it. We even carry lunch boxes that are convenient and tasty. Multiple orders are delivered free.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston