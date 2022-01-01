Oakland restaurants you'll love

Oakland restaurants
Toast
  • Oakland

Oakland's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Cake
Asian fusion
Sushi
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Thai
Indian
Caterers
Vietnamese
Ramen
Vegan
French
Chicken
Gastropubs
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Oakland restaurants

Gogi Time image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ

Gogi Time

2600 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (4356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Extra Banchan$3.00
Soft Tofu Stew Dinner$14.95
Kimchi Fried Rice$13.95
More about Gogi Time
Consumer pic

 

Alamar Kitchen & Bar

100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mesquite Fries$8.00
Steak cut fries
garlic butter, Mesquite spice mix, bbq aioli
Garlic Noodles$16.00
garlic xo sauce, herb panko, garlic butter, fried farm egg, (ramen style noodles)
The Original Fall Off the Bone Wings (WP)$7.00
Cumin ranch rub, rosemary maple honey mustard (our original recipe!)
More about Alamar Kitchen & Bar
Limon - Catering - Oakland Catering image

 

Limon - Catering - Oakland Catering

2450 Valdez St Suite G, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kale salad$65.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, & parmesan cheese. Served with Rocoto miso dressing. Serves 10.
*Contains nuts
Lomo saltado$150.00
Most popular and well known Peruvian dish, made with stir fried tenderloin, red onion, tomatoes and french fries. Served with Jasmine rice. Serves 10.
Chimichurri [8 oz]$6.00
Olive oil, parsley, oregano, chili flakes.
More about Limon - Catering - Oakland Catering
Zachary's Chicago Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Zachary's Chicago Pizza

5801 College Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.6 (14734 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Thin BYO$19.50
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
Small Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom$24.30
Our Pride and Joy!
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
Large Stuffed Zacharys Special$34.45
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
More about Zachary's Chicago Pizza
Belotti Bottega image

PASTA

Belotti Bottega

4001 - B Piedmont Ave., Oakland

Avg 4.8 (2842 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lasagna alla Bolognese$18.95
Handmade lasagna pasta, traditional bolognese sauce, béchamel, mozzarella
Pappardelle$18.95
Long wide pasta, organic hen of woods mushrooms, beef reduction. parsley, grana padano
Tagliatelle$18.95
Long narrow pasta, grappa/sangiovese marinated wild boar sugo, pecorino toscano, black pepper
More about Belotti Bottega
Grand Lake Kitchen image

 

Grand Lake Kitchen

576 Grand Ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Donuts$6.00
four housemade donuts, dusted in nutmeg, cinnamon sugar
Reuben Sando$15.00
beef pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, and russian dressing on sliced rye
Americana Burger$15.00
beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, pickles, and mayo on a bun. Served with french fries. Comes cooked medium.
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
THE TRAPPIST image

 

THE TRAPPIST

460 8th street, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
De La Senne Saison de la Senne (w/ Cantillon Lambic) 330ml$12.00
Saison blended with lambic from Cantillon and aged in barrels. An extremely complex but at the same time very refreshing beer.
Jester King Hoppy 6 Grain Saison 750ml$18.50
Hoppy 6 Grain Saison is brewed with six different varieties of Texas-grown malted grains from our friends at TexMalt in Fort Worth -- barley, oats, wheat, rye, corn, and triticale! We balanced this diverse grist with some of our favorite earthy, spicy varieties of hops -- Hallertau Magnum, Hallertau Mittelfruh, Spalter Select, and Saphir. Mixed culture fermentation in stainless steel, dry-hopped, and naturally conditioned through bottle/keg refermentation. Green glass. 4.5% abv.
Spencer Trappist Ale 330ml$4.00
Spencer is the first and only certified Trappist beer made in the United States.
A full-bodied, golden-hued ale with fruity accents, a dry finish and light hop bitterness.
More about THE TRAPPIST
Fire Wings image

 

Fire Wings

203 E18th Street, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
More about Fire Wings
Brenda's Oakland image

FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Oakland

4045 Broadway, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (11754 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese Side$5.00
Small 8oz
Two Piece Dark$11.50
BFC thigh, drumstick and one famous cream biscuit. Jam, butter & pepper jelly.
No substitutions
Bowl Gumbo$13.75
Big Bowl Chicken & Andouille Gumbo. Okra, Steamed White Rice, Scallion. Served with Toasted French Roll
More about Brenda's Oakland
Shiba Ramen image

RAMEN

Shiba Ramen

1438 Broadway, Oakland

Avg 4.2 (526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Yakisoba$13.00
Japanese fried wheat noodle (not buckwheat!) with chicken or pork chashu, cabbage, bean sprouts, nori and red pickled ginger.
CLEAR DARK$16.00
a.k.a. ‘shoyu ramen’, light, clear chicken broth with soy sauce base, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bok choy, bamboo shoots, green onions, microgreens (currently not available)
SPICY$16.00
a.k.a. ‘tan tan men', creamy sesame broth with spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, bok choy, green onions, shredded togarashi peppers
More about Shiba Ramen
La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine image

 

La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine

3409 Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mofongo de Chicharron de Pollo$20.00
Fried Plantains, Seasoned and mashed together to form a mountain of deliciousness! Topped with Fried Chicken Cracklings.
Chicken Empanadilla$7.00
Delicious fried stuffed turnover.
Pollo Encebollado Combo$16.00
Grilled Chicken & Sautéed Onions, , Arroz con Gandules, and Maduros
More about La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine
Philomena image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Philomena

1801 14th Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (2434 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
16" Garlic Garden$25.00
Pesto, mozzarella, roasted garlic, roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, topped with arugula, parmesan reggiano & garlic oil.
16" Margherita$24.00
Red sauce, foir de latte, mozzarella, parmesan reggiano, garlic, basil & olive oil.
16" House Mushroom$25.00
Red sauce, mozzarella with roasted mushrooms, presillade, green onions & olive oil.
More about Philomena
Barcote Ethiopian Restaurant image

 

Barcote Ethiopian Restaurant

6430 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Combo$16.95
Doro wot, beg wot, siga alicha and gomen be siga. Served with injera.
Meat Samosa$8.95
Phyllo-dough filled with sautéed beef, garlic, jalapeño and onion. (4 piece)
Extra Injera$2.00
Regular Enjera
More about Barcote Ethiopian Restaurant
Basil Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Basil Pizzeria

300 13th street, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Knots$7.00
6 pc Garlic Knots served with a side of marinara
Garden Salad$9.00
Romaine, Onion, Tomato, Bell Pepper and Kalamata Olives
Funghi$24.00
Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Mushroom, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Parsley
More about Basil Pizzeria
Millennium image

 

Millennium

5912 College Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.6 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coriander & Arborio Crusted Oyster Mushrooms (GF)$16.00
sweet pepper remoulade, lime, cabbage slaw
Millennium Burger$19.00
black lentil-pecan-sunflower seed burger, rosemary caramelized onions,
smoked carrot-cashew cheddar cheese, beer battered onion ring, dijon garlic aioli, fingerling potatoes with ketchup, cauliflower-carrot-sweet pepper chow chow, toasted pretzel bun
Ginger Orange Glazed Tempeh (GF)$24.00
berbere spiced black lentil wot, toasted cumin teff grain polenta with cashew butter, methi, braised greens, ruby grapefruit & grilled cabbage salad, turmeric vinaigrette, smoked piripiri hot sauce
More about Millennium
Limon Rotisserie image

 

Limon Rotisserie

2450 Valdez St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie empanadas$12.00
Two crispy pastries filled with: Roasted mushroom, spinach, choclo, oaxaca cheese.
Polli-papas$16.00
Crispy chicken and french fries, topped with Aji Amarillo Huacatay, lemon mustard aioli, & parmesan cheese.
Cheese empanadas$12.00
Two crispy pastries filled with: Oaxaca cheese.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Consumer pic

 

Mockingbird

416 13th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Nduja & Fried Sage Pesto$21.00
What is Sardinian “style” flatbread: Our flatbread is loosely inspired by the Sardinian (island off the coast of italy) carta di musica cracker premise. Our interpretation is less like a cracker, but also not quite pizza, the in-between nature of this dough makes it a great vessel for our super seasonal toppings. This one is topped with Nduja a spicy Calabrian-style spreadable pork salami, fried sage pesto & manchego.
Modifications not recommended.
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Our signature, semi-famous dish, brussels sprouts are cut in half, deep fried and served with aioli*, blue cheese, fresh time & saba.
Vegetarian, Gluten Free (Vegan w/o cheese & aioli)
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness; especially if you have a medical condition.
Spaghetti alla Carbonara$22.00
A classic pasta dish found on restaurant menus throughout Rome. Like many beloved dishes there is much debate on "the right way" to make it! We do ours with guanciale (similar to pancetta), whole egg (raw)*, a mix of pecorino romano and parmesan, and lots of black pepper. Modifications not recommended.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness; especially if you have a medical condition.
More about Mockingbird
FOB Kitchen image

 

FOB Kitchen

5179 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1074 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lechon Kawali$11.00
thrice cooked pork belly, pickled red onion, thai chili, soy, lemon
Shanghai Lumpia$12.00
pork, carrot, water chestnut, sweet chili sauce
Ensalada Talong$11.00
eggplant, jicama, tomato, sea bean, cilantro, scallion, rice cracker, soy vinaigrette
More about FOB Kitchen
ROCKIN CRAWFISH OAKLAND image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

ROCKIN CRAWFISH OAKLAND

211 Foothill Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4 (1375 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Noodles
1 LB King Crab Legs$69.99
1 LB Shrimp (Head Off)$17.99
More about ROCKIN CRAWFISH OAKLAND
Lakeshore Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Lakeshore Cafe

3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (3336 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast Combo$14.95
Two cinnamon challah french toast, two eggs any style and choice of bacon, chicken apple sausage or hot link.
Pancake Combo$14.95
Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs any style and choice of bacon, chicken apple sausage or hot link.
Waffle Combo$16.45
Belgian waffle, two eggs any style and choice of bacon, chicken apple sausage or hot link.
More about Lakeshore Cafe
Square Pie Guys - zOakland OLD image

 

Square Pie Guys - zOakland OLD

499 9th St, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SPG Sauce Trio$3.00
Standard trio of sauces - SPG, Ranch, Cilantro Crema (no subs)
The 6x8$21.00
our pepperoni; red sauce, 48 pepperonis. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
Plant Square 2.0$21.00
red sauce, mushroom mix, castelvtrano olives, charred broccoli, cherry tomato. Make it vegan for $2*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
More about Square Pie Guys - zOakland OLD
Nick's Pizza image

PIZZA • BAGELS

Nick's Pizza

6400 Shattuck Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Cheese/Build Your Own$25.00
Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce on our thin sourdough crust
16" Combo$33.00
Tomato Sauce, Housemade Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Basil on our Thin Sourdough Crust
16" Spinach & Mushroom$28.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Crimini Mushroom, Roasted Garlic on our thin Sourdough Crust
More about Nick's Pizza
Amici's image

 

Amici's

2353 E 12th St., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
VEGGIE (vt)
roasted green peppers, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, black olives
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
More about Amici's
Brown Sugar Kitchen image

WAFFLES

Brown Sugar Kitchen

2295 Broadway, Oakland

Avg 4.3 (1548 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Po'Boy$17.00
Served with spicy cabbage slaw and creole aioli on a grilled roll
Collard Greens (Vegan)$9.00
Black Eyed Pea Salad (Vegan)$9.00
More about Brown Sugar Kitchen
Grand Lake Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Grand Lake Kitchen

2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4 (1464 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tofu Banh Mi$13.00
chilled smoked tofu, spicy cashew butter, daikon radish slaw, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, served on an acme roll (vegan)
GLK Burger$16.00
beef patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, blue cheese, on a bun served with french fries. cooked medium unless otherwise specified
Cali Mixed Bowl$15.00
half avocado, arugula salad with parmesan and lemon vinaigrette, grilled pita bread. choice of hummus or tuna salad
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
Cholita Linda image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cholita Linda

4923 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (3673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pollo Taco$3.50
spit-roasted free range chicken, salsa roja, onions, cabbage slaw, baja crema
Baja Fish Taco$3.50
crispy fried fish, salsa roja, cabbage slaw, baja crema.
Ensalada$7.95
organic mixed greens, black beans, crispy tortilla strips, salsa, crema, cotija cheese, light vinaigrette
More about Cholita Linda
Hofkuche image

 

Hofkuche

478 25th, Oakland

Avg 4.6 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Frankfurter$9.00
Traditional German Beef (Frank) Sausage on a Pretzel bun w/ Mustard and topped w/ Sauerkraut. *Contains: Celery [In Sausage], Milk [Pretzel Bun] and Mustard
Prosciutto & Brie Knot$9.50
Bavarian Pretzel Knot with Prosciutto and Brie
Wienerschnitzel$15.00
Breaded and Fried Pork Loin with Roasted potatoes. *Contains Eggs
More about Hofkuche
Shakewell image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Shakewell

3407 Lakeshore Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (3371 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Flatbread$7.00
za’atar, spanish olive oil
Shakewell wrap$15.00
cabbage slaw, tahini yogurt, hot sauce, grilled flatbread, pickles, and your choice of protein.
Little Gem$15.00
winter citrus, shaved fennel, french feta, pepitas, white balsamic
More about Shakewell
Grandeur image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grandeur

366b Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (1493 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings$4.50
Crispy onion rings, coated in GF batter and deep fried.
Impossible Burger Meal$18.00
Impossible patty, grilled onions, butter lettuce, tomato, pickles, and choice of cheese and sauce.
Halal Chicken Wings$13.50
Halal chicken wings, adobo seasoning, and choice of sauce.
More about Grandeur
Noodle Theory image

 

Noodle Theory

6099 Claremont Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PORK LOIN RAMEN$16.00
Grilled Spicy Pork Loin Ramen in a Peanut Lime Cilantro Pork Broth
GOAT CHEESE WONTONS$9.50
Goat Cheese and Yau Choy Fried Wontons with a Spicy Sweet and Tart Dipping Sauce
SALMON RAMEN$17.00
Grilled Salmon Ramen in a Dashi Chicken Miso Broth
More about Noodle Theory

