Oakland restaurants you'll love
Oakland's top cuisines
Must-try Oakland restaurants
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ
Gogi Time
2600 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Extra Banchan
|$3.00
|Soft Tofu Stew Dinner
|$14.95
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$13.95
Alamar Kitchen & Bar
100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111, Oakland
|Popular items
|Mesquite Fries
|$8.00
Steak cut fries
garlic butter, Mesquite spice mix, bbq aioli
|Garlic Noodles
|$16.00
garlic xo sauce, herb panko, garlic butter, fried farm egg, (ramen style noodles)
|The Original Fall Off the Bone Wings (WP)
|$7.00
Cumin ranch rub, rosemary maple honey mustard (our original recipe!)
Limon - Catering - Oakland Catering
2450 Valdez St Suite G, Oakland
|Popular items
|Kale salad
|$65.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, & parmesan cheese. Served with Rocoto miso dressing. Serves 10.
*Contains nuts
|Lomo saltado
|$150.00
Most popular and well known Peruvian dish, made with stir fried tenderloin, red onion, tomatoes and french fries. Served with Jasmine rice. Serves 10.
|Chimichurri [8 oz]
|$6.00
Olive oil, parsley, oregano, chili flakes.
PIZZA • SALADS
Zachary's Chicago Pizza
5801 College Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Large Thin BYO
|$19.50
Use this option to customize your pizza! Create Your Own and Half & Half pizzas start here
|Small Stuffed Spinach & Mushroom
|$24.30
Our Pride and Joy!
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, and a blend of three cheeses and special spices
|Large Stuffed Zacharys Special
|$34.45
Our classic combination: Italian sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom
PASTA
Belotti Bottega
4001 - B Piedmont Ave., Oakland
|Popular items
|Lasagna alla Bolognese
|$18.95
Handmade lasagna pasta, traditional bolognese sauce, béchamel, mozzarella
|Pappardelle
|$18.95
Long wide pasta, organic hen of woods mushrooms, beef reduction. parsley, grana padano
|Tagliatelle
|$18.95
Long narrow pasta, grappa/sangiovese marinated wild boar sugo, pecorino toscano, black pepper
Grand Lake Kitchen
576 Grand Ave., Oakland
|Popular items
|Donuts
|$6.00
four housemade donuts, dusted in nutmeg, cinnamon sugar
|Reuben Sando
|$15.00
beef pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, and russian dressing on sliced rye
|Americana Burger
|$15.00
beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, pickles, and mayo on a bun. Served with french fries. Comes cooked medium.
THE TRAPPIST
460 8th street, Oakland
|Popular items
|De La Senne Saison de la Senne (w/ Cantillon Lambic) 330ml
|$12.00
Saison blended with lambic from Cantillon and aged in barrels. An extremely complex but at the same time very refreshing beer.
|Jester King Hoppy 6 Grain Saison 750ml
|$18.50
Hoppy 6 Grain Saison is brewed with six different varieties of Texas-grown malted grains from our friends at TexMalt in Fort Worth -- barley, oats, wheat, rye, corn, and triticale! We balanced this diverse grist with some of our favorite earthy, spicy varieties of hops -- Hallertau Magnum, Hallertau Mittelfruh, Spalter Select, and Saphir. Mixed culture fermentation in stainless steel, dry-hopped, and naturally conditioned through bottle/keg refermentation. Green glass. 4.5% abv.
|Spencer Trappist Ale 330ml
|$4.00
Spencer is the first and only certified Trappist beer made in the United States.
A full-bodied, golden-hued ale with fruity accents, a dry finish and light hop bitterness.
Fire Wings
203 E18th Street, Oakland
|Popular items
|10 PIECES
|$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|20 PIECES
|$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's Oakland
4045 Broadway, Oakland
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese Side
|$5.00
Small 8oz
|Two Piece Dark
|$11.50
BFC thigh, drumstick and one famous cream biscuit. Jam, butter & pepper jelly.
No substitutions
|Bowl Gumbo
|$13.75
Big Bowl Chicken & Andouille Gumbo. Okra, Steamed White Rice, Scallion. Served with Toasted French Roll
RAMEN
Shiba Ramen
1438 Broadway, Oakland
|Popular items
|Yakisoba
|$13.00
Japanese fried wheat noodle (not buckwheat!) with chicken or pork chashu, cabbage, bean sprouts, nori and red pickled ginger.
|CLEAR DARK
|$16.00
a.k.a. ‘shoyu ramen’, light, clear chicken broth with soy sauce base, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bok choy, bamboo shoots, green onions, microgreens (currently not available)
|SPICY
|$16.00
a.k.a. ‘tan tan men', creamy sesame broth with spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, bok choy, green onions, shredded togarashi peppers
La Perla - Puerto Rican Cuisine
3409 Fruitvale Avenue, Oakland
|Popular items
|Mofongo de Chicharron de Pollo
|$20.00
Fried Plantains, Seasoned and mashed together to form a mountain of deliciousness! Topped with Fried Chicken Cracklings.
|Chicken Empanadilla
|$7.00
Delicious fried stuffed turnover.
|Pollo Encebollado Combo
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken & Sautéed Onions, , Arroz con Gandules, and Maduros
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Philomena
1801 14th Avenue, Oakland
|Popular items
|16" Garlic Garden
|$25.00
Pesto, mozzarella, roasted garlic, roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, topped with arugula, parmesan reggiano & garlic oil.
|16" Margherita
|$24.00
Red sauce, foir de latte, mozzarella, parmesan reggiano, garlic, basil & olive oil.
|16" House Mushroom
|$25.00
Red sauce, mozzarella with roasted mushrooms, presillade, green onions & olive oil.
Barcote Ethiopian Restaurant
6430 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Meat Combo
|$16.95
Doro wot, beg wot, siga alicha and gomen be siga. Served with injera.
|Meat Samosa
|$8.95
Phyllo-dough filled with sautéed beef, garlic, jalapeño and onion. (4 piece)
|Extra Injera
|$2.00
Regular Enjera
PIZZA • CALZONES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Basil Pizzeria
300 13th street, Oakland
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$7.00
6 pc Garlic Knots served with a side of marinara
|Garden Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, Onion, Tomato, Bell Pepper and Kalamata Olives
|Funghi
|$24.00
Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Mushroom, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Parsley
Millennium
5912 College Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Coriander & Arborio Crusted Oyster Mushrooms (GF)
|$16.00
sweet pepper remoulade, lime, cabbage slaw
|Millennium Burger
|$19.00
black lentil-pecan-sunflower seed burger, rosemary caramelized onions,
smoked carrot-cashew cheddar cheese, beer battered onion ring, dijon garlic aioli, fingerling potatoes with ketchup, cauliflower-carrot-sweet pepper chow chow, toasted pretzel bun
|Ginger Orange Glazed Tempeh (GF)
|$24.00
berbere spiced black lentil wot, toasted cumin teff grain polenta with cashew butter, methi, braised greens, ruby grapefruit & grilled cabbage salad, turmeric vinaigrette, smoked piripiri hot sauce
Limon Rotisserie
2450 Valdez St, Oakland
|Popular items
|Veggie empanadas
|$12.00
Two crispy pastries filled with: Roasted mushroom, spinach, choclo, oaxaca cheese.
|Polli-papas
|$16.00
Crispy chicken and french fries, topped with Aji Amarillo Huacatay, lemon mustard aioli, & parmesan cheese.
|Cheese empanadas
|$12.00
Two crispy pastries filled with: Oaxaca cheese.
Mockingbird
416 13th St, Oakland
|Popular items
|Nduja & Fried Sage Pesto
|$21.00
What is Sardinian “style” flatbread: Our flatbread is loosely inspired by the Sardinian (island off the coast of italy) carta di musica cracker premise. Our interpretation is less like a cracker, but also not quite pizza, the in-between nature of this dough makes it a great vessel for our super seasonal toppings. This one is topped with Nduja a spicy Calabrian-style spreadable pork salami, fried sage pesto & manchego.
Modifications not recommended.
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
Our signature, semi-famous dish, brussels sprouts are cut in half, deep fried and served with aioli*, blue cheese, fresh time & saba.
Vegetarian, Gluten Free (Vegan w/o cheese & aioli)
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness; especially if you have a medical condition.
|Spaghetti alla Carbonara
|$22.00
A classic pasta dish found on restaurant menus throughout Rome. Like many beloved dishes there is much debate on "the right way" to make it! We do ours with guanciale (similar to pancetta), whole egg (raw)*, a mix of pecorino romano and parmesan, and lots of black pepper. Modifications not recommended.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness; especially if you have a medical condition.
FOB Kitchen
5179 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Lechon Kawali
|$11.00
thrice cooked pork belly, pickled red onion, thai chili, soy, lemon
|Shanghai Lumpia
|$12.00
pork, carrot, water chestnut, sweet chili sauce
|Ensalada Talong
|$11.00
eggplant, jicama, tomato, sea bean, cilantro, scallion, rice cracker, soy vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
ROCKIN CRAWFISH OAKLAND
211 Foothill Blvd, Oakland
|Popular items
|Garlic Noodles
|1 LB King Crab Legs
|$69.99
|1 LB Shrimp (Head Off)
|$17.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Lakeshore Cafe
3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|French Toast Combo
|$14.95
Two cinnamon challah french toast, two eggs any style and choice of bacon, chicken apple sausage or hot link.
|Pancake Combo
|$14.95
Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs any style and choice of bacon, chicken apple sausage or hot link.
|Waffle Combo
|$16.45
Belgian waffle, two eggs any style and choice of bacon, chicken apple sausage or hot link.
Square Pie Guys - zOakland OLD
499 9th St, Oakland
|Popular items
|SPG Sauce Trio
|$3.00
Standard trio of sauces - SPG, Ranch, Cilantro Crema (no subs)
|The 6x8
|$21.00
our pepperoni; red sauce, 48 pepperonis. *Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
|Plant Square 2.0
|$21.00
red sauce, mushroom mix, castelvtrano olives, charred broccoli, cherry tomato. Make it vegan for $2*Please note we respectfully decline add on requests, modifications, and swaps. Thank you*
PIZZA • BAGELS
Nick's Pizza
6400 Shattuck Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|16" Cheese/Build Your Own
|$25.00
Mozzarella and Tomato Sauce on our thin sourdough crust
|16" Combo
|$33.00
Tomato Sauce, Housemade Pork Sausage, Pepperoni, Crimini Mushrooms, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Basil on our Thin Sourdough Crust
|16" Spinach & Mushroom
|$28.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Crimini Mushroom, Roasted Garlic on our thin Sourdough Crust
Amici's
2353 E 12th St., Oakland
|Popular items
|VEGGIE (vt)
roasted green peppers, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, black olives
|NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
|CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine, housemade croutons,
freshly grated parmesan. served with caesar dressing. complimentary anchovy fillets added upon request.
WAFFLES
Brown Sugar Kitchen
2295 Broadway, Oakland
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Po'Boy
|$17.00
Served with spicy cabbage slaw and creole aioli on a grilled roll
|Collard Greens (Vegan)
|$9.00
|Black Eyed Pea Salad (Vegan)
|$9.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Grand Lake Kitchen
2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland
|Popular items
|Tofu Banh Mi
|$13.00
chilled smoked tofu, spicy cashew butter, daikon radish slaw, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, served on an acme roll (vegan)
|GLK Burger
|$16.00
beef patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, blue cheese, on a bun served with french fries. cooked medium unless otherwise specified
|Cali Mixed Bowl
|$15.00
half avocado, arugula salad with parmesan and lemon vinaigrette, grilled pita bread. choice of hummus or tuna salad
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cholita Linda
4923 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Pollo Taco
|$3.50
spit-roasted free range chicken, salsa roja, onions, cabbage slaw, baja crema
|Baja Fish Taco
|$3.50
crispy fried fish, salsa roja, cabbage slaw, baja crema.
|Ensalada
|$7.95
organic mixed greens, black beans, crispy tortilla strips, salsa, crema, cotija cheese, light vinaigrette
Hofkuche
478 25th, Oakland
|Popular items
|Frankfurter
|$9.00
Traditional German Beef (Frank) Sausage on a Pretzel bun w/ Mustard and topped w/ Sauerkraut. *Contains: Celery [In Sausage], Milk [Pretzel Bun] and Mustard
|Prosciutto & Brie Knot
|$9.50
Bavarian Pretzel Knot with Prosciutto and Brie
|Wienerschnitzel
|$15.00
Breaded and Fried Pork Loin with Roasted potatoes. *Contains Eggs
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Shakewell
3407 Lakeshore Avenue, Oakland
|Popular items
|Flatbread
|$7.00
za’atar, spanish olive oil
|Shakewell wrap
|$15.00
cabbage slaw, tahini yogurt, hot sauce, grilled flatbread, pickles, and your choice of protein.
|Little Gem
|$15.00
winter citrus, shaved fennel, french feta, pepitas, white balsamic
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grandeur
366b Grand Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$4.50
Crispy onion rings, coated in GF batter and deep fried.
|Impossible Burger Meal
|$18.00
Impossible patty, grilled onions, butter lettuce, tomato, pickles, and choice of cheese and sauce.
|Halal Chicken Wings
|$13.50
Halal chicken wings, adobo seasoning, and choice of sauce.
Noodle Theory
6099 Claremont Avenue, Oakland
|Popular items
|PORK LOIN RAMEN
|$16.00
Grilled Spicy Pork Loin Ramen in a Peanut Lime Cilantro Pork Broth
|GOAT CHEESE WONTONS
|$9.50
Goat Cheese and Yau Choy Fried Wontons with a Spicy Sweet and Tart Dipping Sauce
|SALMON RAMEN
|$17.00
Grilled Salmon Ramen in a Dashi Chicken Miso Broth