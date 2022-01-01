Oakland American restaurants you'll love

Grand Lake Kitchen image

 

Grand Lake Kitchen

576 Grand Ave., Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Donuts$6.00
four housemade donuts, dusted in nutmeg, cinnamon sugar
Reuben Sando$15.00
beef pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, and russian dressing on sliced rye
Americana Burger$15.00
beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, pickles, and mayo on a bun. Served with french fries. Comes cooked medium.
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
Fire Wings image

 

Fire Wings

203 E18th Street, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
More about Fire Wings
The Hatch Oakland image

HAMBURGERS

The Hatch Oakland

402 15th, Oakland

Avg 4 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FRESH CUT FRENCH FRIES$5.99
Fresh cut fries, never frozen always made to order.
Street Dog$5.99
Bacon wrapped hot dog with grilled onions and peppers.
SUPREME FRIES$9.99
Our fries topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, nacho cheese, sour cream and green onions.
More about The Hatch Oakland
Drake's Dealership image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Drake's Dealership

2325 Broadway, Oakland

Avg 4.2 (2872 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
JOEY$16.00
mozz, garlic sauce, roasted mushroom, roasted onion, parsley
GREEK OUT$14.00
arugula, feta, zucchini, tomato, red onion, castlevetrano olive, pepperoncini, cucumber, lemon vin (gluten free)
THE EX$18.00
mozz, red sauce, figs, olive, goat cheese
More about Drake's Dealership
Sister image

 

Sister

3308 Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Pizza$23.00
tomato sauce, carmelized shallot, baby chard, mixed sweet peppers, spring onion
Marinated Olives$6.00
Picholine, Mantequilla and Castelvetrano. Finished the Sister way with citrus, herbs and spices.
Mortadella Pizza$24.00
Mortadella, ricotta, mozzarella, castelvetrano olive, spring onion, salsa verde
More about Sister
Parlour image

PIZZA

Parlour

357 19th street, Oakland

Avg 4 (734 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Little Gem Salad$12.00
Lemon-Anchovy dressing, Parmigiano, Torn brown butter croutons
Wood Fired Meatballs$16.00
Pork, Beef, Tomato Sugo, Parmigiano, House Focaccia
Margherita$20.00
Tomato sugo, mozzarella, basil, parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil
More about Parlour
Sidebar image

 

Sidebar

542 Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 3.8 (1086 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Trout Salad$13.00
Smoked Trout Salad
Arugula, watercress, new potatoes,
green beans and green goddess dressing.
The Hamburger$16.00
Niman Ranch Beef w/ lettuce, pickled onions and cucumbers, chipotle Thousand Island dressing, toasted bun and your choice of fries or green salad. Add cheese, bacon or a fried egg!
Fried Fish Sandwich$15.00
Panko-crusted Maine Hake on a toasted bun, tartar sauce, spicy daikon slaw and choice of fries.
More about Sidebar
Hopscotch - Oakland image

SUSHI • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Hopscotch - Oakland

1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.4 (7738 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bucket of Buttermilk Fried Chicken$34.00
Whole chicken, 8 pieces.
Corn Bread & Honey Butter$7.00
Literally the best.
First Base Burger$16.00
house ground chuck, griddled beef tongue, sesame aioli, kennebec chips
More about Hopscotch - Oakland
Tribune image

 

Tribune

401 13th Steet, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pre-Order Menu$24.99
Tribune Burger (prepared medium), Chocolate Chip Cookie, Mexican Coke
More about Tribune
Copper Spoon Oakland image

 

Copper Spoon Oakland

4031 Broadway, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spiced Lamb Meatballs (GF)$15.00
House made Spiced Meatballs Served with Tzatziki and Baba Ganoush
More about Copper Spoon Oakland

