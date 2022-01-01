Oakland American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Oakland
Grand Lake Kitchen
576 Grand Ave., Oakland
|Donuts
|$6.00
four housemade donuts, dusted in nutmeg, cinnamon sugar
|Reuben Sando
|$15.00
beef pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, and russian dressing on sliced rye
|Americana Burger
|$15.00
beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, pickles, and mayo on a bun. Served with french fries. Comes cooked medium.
Fire Wings
203 E18th Street, Oakland
|10 PIECES
|$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|20 PIECES
|$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
HAMBURGERS
The Hatch Oakland
402 15th, Oakland
|FRESH CUT FRENCH FRIES
|$5.99
Fresh cut fries, never frozen always made to order.
|Street Dog
|$5.99
Bacon wrapped hot dog with grilled onions and peppers.
|SUPREME FRIES
|$9.99
Our fries topped with lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, nacho cheese, sour cream and green onions.
Drake's Dealership
Drake's Dealership
2325 Broadway, Oakland
|JOEY
|$16.00
mozz, garlic sauce, roasted mushroom, roasted onion, parsley
|GREEK OUT
|$14.00
arugula, feta, zucchini, tomato, red onion, castlevetrano olive, pepperoncini, cucumber, lemon vin (gluten free)
|THE EX
|$18.00
mozz, red sauce, figs, olive, goat cheese
Sister
3308 Grand Ave, Oakland
|Vegan Pizza
|$23.00
tomato sauce, carmelized shallot, baby chard, mixed sweet peppers, spring onion
|Marinated Olives
|$6.00
Picholine, Mantequilla and Castelvetrano. Finished the Sister way with citrus, herbs and spices.
|Mortadella Pizza
|$24.00
Mortadella, ricotta, mozzarella, castelvetrano olive, spring onion, salsa verde
Parlour
Parlour
357 19th street, Oakland
|Little Gem Salad
|$12.00
Lemon-Anchovy dressing, Parmigiano, Torn brown butter croutons
|Wood Fired Meatballs
|$16.00
Pork, Beef, Tomato Sugo, Parmigiano, House Focaccia
|Margherita
|$20.00
Tomato sugo, mozzarella, basil, parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil
Sidebar
542 Grand Ave, Oakland
|Smoked Trout Salad
|$13.00
Smoked Trout Salad
Arugula, watercress, new potatoes,
green beans and green goddess dressing.
|The Hamburger
|$16.00
Niman Ranch Beef w/ lettuce, pickled onions and cucumbers, chipotle Thousand Island dressing, toasted bun and your choice of fries or green salad. Add cheese, bacon or a fried egg!
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$15.00
Panko-crusted Maine Hake on a toasted bun, tartar sauce, spicy daikon slaw and choice of fries.
Hopscotch - Oakland
Hopscotch - Oakland
1915 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Bucket of Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$34.00
Whole chicken, 8 pieces.
|Corn Bread & Honey Butter
|$7.00
Literally the best.
|First Base Burger
|$16.00
house ground chuck, griddled beef tongue, sesame aioli, kennebec chips
Tribune
401 13th Steet, Oakland
|Pre-Order Menu
|$24.99
Tribune Burger (prepared medium), Chocolate Chip Cookie, Mexican Coke