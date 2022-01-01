Oakland bars & lounges you'll love

Alamar Kitchen & Bar

100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mesquite Fries$8.00
Steak cut fries
garlic butter, Mesquite spice mix, bbq aioli
Garlic Noodles$16.00
garlic xo sauce, herb panko, garlic butter, fried farm egg, (ramen style noodles)
The Original Fall Off the Bone Wings (WP)$7.00
Cumin ranch rub, rosemary maple honey mustard (our original recipe!)
More about Alamar Kitchen & Bar
THE TRAPPIST image

 

THE TRAPPIST

460 8th street, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
De La Senne Saison de la Senne (w/ Cantillon Lambic) 330ml$12.00
Saison blended with lambic from Cantillon and aged in barrels. An extremely complex but at the same time very refreshing beer.
Jester King Hoppy 6 Grain Saison 750ml$18.50
Hoppy 6 Grain Saison is brewed with six different varieties of Texas-grown malted grains from our friends at TexMalt in Fort Worth -- barley, oats, wheat, rye, corn, and triticale! We balanced this diverse grist with some of our favorite earthy, spicy varieties of hops -- Hallertau Magnum, Hallertau Mittelfruh, Spalter Select, and Saphir. Mixed culture fermentation in stainless steel, dry-hopped, and naturally conditioned through bottle/keg refermentation. Green glass. 4.5% abv.
Spencer Trappist Ale 330ml$4.00
Spencer is the first and only certified Trappist beer made in the United States.
A full-bodied, golden-hued ale with fruity accents, a dry finish and light hop bitterness.
More about THE TRAPPIST
Shiba Ramen image

RAMEN

Shiba Ramen

1438 Broadway, Oakland

Avg 4.2 (526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Yakisoba$13.00
Japanese fried wheat noodle (not buckwheat!) with chicken or pork chashu, cabbage, bean sprouts, nori and red pickled ginger.
CLEAR DARK$16.00
a.k.a. ‘shoyu ramen’, light, clear chicken broth with soy sauce base, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bok choy, bamboo shoots, green onions, microgreens (currently not available)
SPICY$16.00
a.k.a. ‘tan tan men', creamy sesame broth with spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, bok choy, green onions, shredded togarashi peppers
More about Shiba Ramen
Philomena image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Philomena

1801 14th Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (2434 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
16" Garlic Garden$25.00
Pesto, mozzarella, roasted garlic, roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, topped with arugula, parmesan reggiano & garlic oil.
16" Margherita$24.00
Red sauce, foir de latte, mozzarella, parmesan reggiano, garlic, basil & olive oil.
16" House Mushroom$25.00
Red sauce, mozzarella with roasted mushrooms, presillade, green onions & olive oil.
More about Philomena
Barcote Ethiopian Restaurant image

 

Barcote Ethiopian Restaurant

6430 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Combo$16.95
Doro wot, beg wot, siga alicha and gomen be siga. Served with injera.
Meat Samosa$8.95
Phyllo-dough filled with sautéed beef, garlic, jalapeño and onion. (4 piece)
Extra Injera$2.00
Regular Enjera
More about Barcote Ethiopian Restaurant
Millennium image

 

Millennium

5912 College Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.6 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coriander & Arborio Crusted Oyster Mushrooms (GF)$16.00
sweet pepper remoulade, lime, cabbage slaw
Millennium Burger$19.00
black lentil-pecan-sunflower seed burger, rosemary caramelized onions,
smoked carrot-cashew cheddar cheese, beer battered onion ring, dijon garlic aioli, fingerling potatoes with ketchup, cauliflower-carrot-sweet pepper chow chow, toasted pretzel bun
Ginger Orange Glazed Tempeh (GF)$24.00
berbere spiced black lentil wot, toasted cumin teff grain polenta with cashew butter, methi, braised greens, ruby grapefruit & grilled cabbage salad, turmeric vinaigrette, smoked piripiri hot sauce
More about Millennium
FOB Kitchen image

 

FOB Kitchen

5179 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1074 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lechon Kawali$11.00
thrice cooked pork belly, pickled red onion, thai chili, soy, lemon
Shanghai Lumpia$12.00
pork, carrot, water chestnut, sweet chili sauce
Ensalada Talong$11.00
eggplant, jicama, tomato, sea bean, cilantro, scallion, rice cracker, soy vinaigrette
More about FOB Kitchen
Grand Lake Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Grand Lake Kitchen

2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Avg 4 (1464 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tofu Banh Mi$13.00
chilled smoked tofu, spicy cashew butter, daikon radish slaw, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, served on an acme roll (vegan)
GLK Burger$16.00
beef patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, blue cheese, on a bun served with french fries. cooked medium unless otherwise specified
Cali Mixed Bowl$15.00
half avocado, arugula salad with parmesan and lemon vinaigrette, grilled pita bread. choice of hummus or tuna salad
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
Shakewell image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Shakewell

3407 Lakeshore Avenue, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (3371 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Flatbread$7.00
za’atar, spanish olive oil
Shakewell wrap$15.00
cabbage slaw, tahini yogurt, hot sauce, grilled flatbread, pickles, and your choice of protein.
Little Gem$15.00
winter citrus, shaved fennel, french feta, pepitas, white balsamic
More about Shakewell
Perle Wine Bar image

SEAFOOD

Perle Wine Bar

2058 MOUNTAIN BLVD, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (499 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHAMPIGNON RAGOUT TOGO$40.00
FORAGED MUSHROOMS, BLACK TRUFFLE COULIS, FAZZOLETTI PASTA, POACHED EGG (includes bread, salad, soup and dessert)
BERKSHIRE CÔTE DE PORC TOGO$40.00
CRANBERRY BEAN RAGOUT, HAZELNUT PISTOU, PEA LEAVES, BALSAMICO (includes bread, salad, soup and dessert)
2 BURGERS AND 1 BOTTLE OF RED WINE (PICK-UP ONLY!)$40.00
2 FRENCH ONION DIP ANGUS BURGERS AND A BOTTLE OF RED WINE
(PICK-UP ONLY!)
More about Perle Wine Bar
Comal Next Door - Oakland image

 

Comal Next Door - Oakland

550 Grand Avenue, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CARNITAS BURRITO$11.00
Berkshire pork carnitas(contains dairy), pinquito beans, red rice, cheese, crema, salsa verde, onion, cilantro.
VEGGIE BURRITO$10.50
Corn, zucchini, poblano chile, potatoes, onions, black beans, red rice, cheese, crema, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
*Corn, zucchini, and potatoes cannot be separated
CHICKEN BOWL$12.00
Achiote grilled chicken, pinquito beans, red rice, cheese, lettuce, crema, chipotle salsa, onion, cilantro
More about Comal Next Door - Oakland
Marzano - Park Blvd image

PIZZA

Marzano - Park Blvd

4214 Park blvd, Oakland

Avg 4.7 (3494 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Funghi Misti$20.00
oyster mushrooms, crimini, creamed leeks, mozzarella, piquillo peppers, herbs
Pepperoni$18.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano
Calabrian Chili Sausage pizza$20.00
tomato, mozzarella, roasted fennel, frisee, shallot confit
More about Marzano - Park Blvd
Sister image

 

Sister

3308 Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Pizza$23.00
tomato sauce, carmelized shallot, baby chard, mixed sweet peppers, spring onion
Marinated Olives$6.00
Picholine, Mantequilla and Castelvetrano. Finished the Sister way with citrus, herbs and spices.
Mortadella Pizza$24.00
Mortadella, ricotta, mozzarella, castelvetrano olive, spring onion, salsa verde
More about Sister
Shinmai image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Shinmai

1825-3 San Pablo Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.1 (3082 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Takoyaki Roulette$11.80
deep-fried octopus doughnuts, bonito flakes(one is stuffed with ghost peppers, good luck!)
Tonkotso Ramen$20.06
chashu, shoyu egg, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo, corn, and scallions
Chicken Karaage$14.16
miso tartar and tsuyu barbeque sauce
More about Shinmai
Belotti Ristorante e Bottega image

 

Belotti Ristorante e Bottega

5403 college ave, Oakland

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gnocchi alla Bolognese$18.95
Potato gnocchi, traditional bolognese sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
Agnolotti Di Lidia$18.25
Traditional Piedmontese style stuffed pasta with beef shank, flat iron, pork loin, sausage, escarole, spinach, parmigiano, beef reduction
Tagliatelle$18.95
Long narrow pasta, grappa/sangiovese marinated wild boar sugo, pecorino toscano, black pepper
More about Belotti Ristorante e Bottega
Sidebar image

 

Sidebar

542 Grand Ave, Oakland

Avg 3.8 (1086 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Trout Salad$13.00
Smoked Trout Salad
Arugula, watercress, new potatoes,
green beans and green goddess dressing.
The Hamburger$16.00
Niman Ranch Beef w/ lettuce, pickled onions and cucumbers, chipotle Thousand Island dressing, toasted bun and your choice of fries or green salad. Add cheese, bacon or a fried egg!
Fried Fish Sandwich$15.00
Panko-crusted Maine Hake on a toasted bun, tartar sauce, spicy daikon slaw and choice of fries.
More about Sidebar
Degrees Plato image

 

Degrees Plato

4251 McCarthur Blvd., Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Guacamole & Chips$10.00
Guacamole seasoned with lime juice, serrano pepper & red onion. Topped with cilantro & queso fresco. House chips served with roasted tomatillo & casera salsas
Quesadilla Gringa$12.00
Flour tortilla, Oaxacan cheese served w/ side of guacamole & salsas
Choice of:
Chicken tomatillo tinga
Steak (add $2)
Roasted zucchini & caramelized onion
Carnitas Tacos (3)$12.00
Three carnitas tacos with pico de gallo salsa & cilantro.
More about Degrees Plato
Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar image

NOODLES

Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar

344 12th street Suite B, Oakland

Avg 4 (715 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mekong Turmeric Cake - Bánh Khọt (GF)$17.00
Turmeric rice flour batter cooked in a cast iron skillet, topped with shrimp, coconut and scallion sauce
Crispy Fried Summer Rolls - Chả Giò$11.00
Pork, chicken, carrot, taro, wood-ear mushroom, deep fried, served with fresh herbs, lettuce, house“nuk mam” for do-it-yourself lettuce wraps
Cánh Gà Nước Mắm - Caramelized Chili and Fish Sauce Wings (1lb)$20.00
Glazed and tossed in caramelized fish sauce, butter, garlic, bell peppers, onions, palm sugar
More about Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar
Commonwealth Cafe & Public House image

 

Commonwealth Cafe & Public House

2882 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Avg 4.2 (846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CW Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
shredded chicken, pancetta, apple, red onion, arugula, buttered brioche bun.
Shepherds Pie$16.00
Lamb sausage, garlic mash, parmesan & chive
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
baked egg, cheese, pancetta, arugula, buttered brioche bun.
More about Commonwealth Cafe & Public House
Copper Spoon Oakland image

 

Copper Spoon Oakland

4031 Broadway, Oakland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spiced Lamb Meatballs (GF)$15.00
House made Spiced Meatballs Served with Tzatziki and Baba Ganoush
More about Copper Spoon Oakland
Blind Tiger image

 

Blind Tiger

2600 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Blind Tiger

