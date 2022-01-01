Oakland bars & lounges you'll love
More about Alamar Kitchen & Bar
Alamar Kitchen & Bar
100 Grand Avenue, Ste #111, Oakland
|Popular items
|Mesquite Fries
|$8.00
Steak cut fries
garlic butter, Mesquite spice mix, bbq aioli
|Garlic Noodles
|$16.00
garlic xo sauce, herb panko, garlic butter, fried farm egg, (ramen style noodles)
|The Original Fall Off the Bone Wings (WP)
|$7.00
Cumin ranch rub, rosemary maple honey mustard (our original recipe!)
More about THE TRAPPIST
THE TRAPPIST
460 8th street, Oakland
|Popular items
|De La Senne Saison de la Senne (w/ Cantillon Lambic) 330ml
|$12.00
Saison blended with lambic from Cantillon and aged in barrels. An extremely complex but at the same time very refreshing beer.
|Jester King Hoppy 6 Grain Saison 750ml
|$18.50
Hoppy 6 Grain Saison is brewed with six different varieties of Texas-grown malted grains from our friends at TexMalt in Fort Worth -- barley, oats, wheat, rye, corn, and triticale! We balanced this diverse grist with some of our favorite earthy, spicy varieties of hops -- Hallertau Magnum, Hallertau Mittelfruh, Spalter Select, and Saphir. Mixed culture fermentation in stainless steel, dry-hopped, and naturally conditioned through bottle/keg refermentation. Green glass. 4.5% abv.
|Spencer Trappist Ale 330ml
|$4.00
Spencer is the first and only certified Trappist beer made in the United States.
A full-bodied, golden-hued ale with fruity accents, a dry finish and light hop bitterness.
More about Shiba Ramen
RAMEN
Shiba Ramen
1438 Broadway, Oakland
|Popular items
|Yakisoba
|$13.00
Japanese fried wheat noodle (not buckwheat!) with chicken or pork chashu, cabbage, bean sprouts, nori and red pickled ginger.
|CLEAR DARK
|$16.00
a.k.a. ‘shoyu ramen’, light, clear chicken broth with soy sauce base, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, pork or chicken chashu, bok choy, bamboo shoots, green onions, microgreens (currently not available)
|SPICY
|$16.00
a.k.a. ‘tan tan men', creamy sesame broth with spicy ground pork, bean sprouts, soft-boiled egg, bok choy, green onions, shredded togarashi peppers
More about Philomena
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Philomena
1801 14th Avenue, Oakland
|Popular items
|16" Garlic Garden
|$25.00
Pesto, mozzarella, roasted garlic, roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, topped with arugula, parmesan reggiano & garlic oil.
|16" Margherita
|$24.00
Red sauce, foir de latte, mozzarella, parmesan reggiano, garlic, basil & olive oil.
|16" House Mushroom
|$25.00
Red sauce, mozzarella with roasted mushrooms, presillade, green onions & olive oil.
More about Barcote Ethiopian Restaurant
Barcote Ethiopian Restaurant
6430 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Meat Combo
|$16.95
Doro wot, beg wot, siga alicha and gomen be siga. Served with injera.
|Meat Samosa
|$8.95
Phyllo-dough filled with sautéed beef, garlic, jalapeño and onion. (4 piece)
|Extra Injera
|$2.00
Regular Enjera
More about Millennium
Millennium
5912 College Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Coriander & Arborio Crusted Oyster Mushrooms (GF)
|$16.00
sweet pepper remoulade, lime, cabbage slaw
|Millennium Burger
|$19.00
black lentil-pecan-sunflower seed burger, rosemary caramelized onions,
smoked carrot-cashew cheddar cheese, beer battered onion ring, dijon garlic aioli, fingerling potatoes with ketchup, cauliflower-carrot-sweet pepper chow chow, toasted pretzel bun
|Ginger Orange Glazed Tempeh (GF)
|$24.00
berbere spiced black lentil wot, toasted cumin teff grain polenta with cashew butter, methi, braised greens, ruby grapefruit & grilled cabbage salad, turmeric vinaigrette, smoked piripiri hot sauce
More about FOB Kitchen
FOB Kitchen
5179 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Lechon Kawali
|$11.00
thrice cooked pork belly, pickled red onion, thai chili, soy, lemon
|Shanghai Lumpia
|$12.00
pork, carrot, water chestnut, sweet chili sauce
|Ensalada Talong
|$11.00
eggplant, jicama, tomato, sea bean, cilantro, scallion, rice cracker, soy vinaigrette
More about Grand Lake Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Grand Lake Kitchen
2042 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland
|Popular items
|Tofu Banh Mi
|$13.00
chilled smoked tofu, spicy cashew butter, daikon radish slaw, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, served on an acme roll (vegan)
|GLK Burger
|$16.00
beef patty, caramelized onions, mushrooms, blue cheese, on a bun served with french fries. cooked medium unless otherwise specified
|Cali Mixed Bowl
|$15.00
half avocado, arugula salad with parmesan and lemon vinaigrette, grilled pita bread. choice of hummus or tuna salad
More about Shakewell
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Shakewell
3407 Lakeshore Avenue, Oakland
|Popular items
|Flatbread
|$7.00
za’atar, spanish olive oil
|Shakewell wrap
|$15.00
cabbage slaw, tahini yogurt, hot sauce, grilled flatbread, pickles, and your choice of protein.
|Little Gem
|$15.00
winter citrus, shaved fennel, french feta, pepitas, white balsamic
More about Perle Wine Bar
SEAFOOD
Perle Wine Bar
2058 MOUNTAIN BLVD, Oakland
|Popular items
|CHAMPIGNON RAGOUT TOGO
|$40.00
FORAGED MUSHROOMS, BLACK TRUFFLE COULIS, FAZZOLETTI PASTA, POACHED EGG (includes bread, salad, soup and dessert)
|BERKSHIRE CÔTE DE PORC TOGO
|$40.00
CRANBERRY BEAN RAGOUT, HAZELNUT PISTOU, PEA LEAVES, BALSAMICO (includes bread, salad, soup and dessert)
|2 BURGERS AND 1 BOTTLE OF RED WINE (PICK-UP ONLY!)
|$40.00
2 FRENCH ONION DIP ANGUS BURGERS AND A BOTTLE OF RED WINE
(PICK-UP ONLY!)
More about Comal Next Door - Oakland
Comal Next Door - Oakland
550 Grand Avenue, Oakland
|Popular items
|CARNITAS BURRITO
|$11.00
Berkshire pork carnitas(contains dairy), pinquito beans, red rice, cheese, crema, salsa verde, onion, cilantro.
|VEGGIE BURRITO
|$10.50
Corn, zucchini, poblano chile, potatoes, onions, black beans, red rice, cheese, crema, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
*Corn, zucchini, and potatoes cannot be separated
|CHICKEN BOWL
|$12.00
Achiote grilled chicken, pinquito beans, red rice, cheese, lettuce, crema, chipotle salsa, onion, cilantro
More about Marzano - Park Blvd
PIZZA
Marzano - Park Blvd
4214 Park blvd, Oakland
|Popular items
|Funghi Misti
|$20.00
oyster mushrooms, crimini, creamed leeks, mozzarella, piquillo peppers, herbs
|Pepperoni
|$18.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, grana padano
|Calabrian Chili Sausage pizza
|$20.00
tomato, mozzarella, roasted fennel, frisee, shallot confit
More about Sister
Sister
3308 Grand Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Vegan Pizza
|$23.00
tomato sauce, carmelized shallot, baby chard, mixed sweet peppers, spring onion
|Marinated Olives
|$6.00
Picholine, Mantequilla and Castelvetrano. Finished the Sister way with citrus, herbs and spices.
|Mortadella Pizza
|$24.00
Mortadella, ricotta, mozzarella, castelvetrano olive, spring onion, salsa verde
More about Shinmai
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Shinmai
1825-3 San Pablo Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Takoyaki Roulette
|$11.80
deep-fried octopus doughnuts, bonito flakes(one is stuffed with ghost peppers, good luck!)
|Tonkotso Ramen
|$20.06
chashu, shoyu egg, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo, corn, and scallions
|Chicken Karaage
|$14.16
miso tartar and tsuyu barbeque sauce
More about Belotti Ristorante e Bottega
Belotti Ristorante e Bottega
5403 college ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Gnocchi alla Bolognese
|$18.95
Potato gnocchi, traditional bolognese sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
|Agnolotti Di Lidia
|$18.25
Traditional Piedmontese style stuffed pasta with beef shank, flat iron, pork loin, sausage, escarole, spinach, parmigiano, beef reduction
|Tagliatelle
|$18.95
Long narrow pasta, grappa/sangiovese marinated wild boar sugo, pecorino toscano, black pepper
More about Sidebar
Sidebar
542 Grand Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|Smoked Trout Salad
|$13.00
Smoked Trout Salad
Arugula, watercress, new potatoes,
green beans and green goddess dressing.
|The Hamburger
|$16.00
Niman Ranch Beef w/ lettuce, pickled onions and cucumbers, chipotle Thousand Island dressing, toasted bun and your choice of fries or green salad. Add cheese, bacon or a fried egg!
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$15.00
Panko-crusted Maine Hake on a toasted bun, tartar sauce, spicy daikon slaw and choice of fries.
More about Degrees Plato
Degrees Plato
4251 McCarthur Blvd., Oakland
|Popular items
|House Guacamole & Chips
|$10.00
Guacamole seasoned with lime juice, serrano pepper & red onion. Topped with cilantro & queso fresco. House chips served with roasted tomatillo & casera salsas
|Quesadilla Gringa
|$12.00
Flour tortilla, Oaxacan cheese served w/ side of guacamole & salsas
Choice of:
Chicken tomatillo tinga
Steak (add $2)
Roasted zucchini & caramelized onion
|Carnitas Tacos (3)
|$12.00
Three carnitas tacos with pico de gallo salsa & cilantro.
More about Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar
NOODLES
Tay Ho Oakland Restaurant & Bar
344 12th street Suite B, Oakland
|Popular items
|Mekong Turmeric Cake - Bánh Khọt (GF)
|$17.00
Turmeric rice flour batter cooked in a cast iron skillet, topped with shrimp, coconut and scallion sauce
|Crispy Fried Summer Rolls - Chả Giò
|$11.00
Pork, chicken, carrot, taro, wood-ear mushroom, deep fried, served with fresh herbs, lettuce, house“nuk mam” for do-it-yourself lettuce wraps
|Cánh Gà Nước Mắm - Caramelized Chili and Fish Sauce Wings (1lb)
|$20.00
Glazed and tossed in caramelized fish sauce, butter, garlic, bell peppers, onions, palm sugar
More about Commonwealth Cafe & Public House
Commonwealth Cafe & Public House
2882 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
|Popular items
|CW Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
shredded chicken, pancetta, apple, red onion, arugula, buttered brioche bun.
|Shepherds Pie
|$16.00
Lamb sausage, garlic mash, parmesan & chive
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$12.00
baked egg, cheese, pancetta, arugula, buttered brioche bun.
More about Copper Spoon Oakland
Copper Spoon Oakland
4031 Broadway, Oakland
|Popular items
|Spiced Lamb Meatballs (GF)
|$15.00
House made Spiced Meatballs Served with Tzatziki and Baba Ganoush
More about Blind Tiger
Blind Tiger
2600 Telegraph Ave, Oakland