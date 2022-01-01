Oakland bars & lounges you'll love

Hoppy 6 Grain Saison is brewed with six different varieties of Texas-grown malted grains from our friends at TexMalt in Fort Worth -- barley, oats, wheat, rye, corn, and triticale! We balanced this diverse grist with some of our favorite earthy, spicy varieties of hops -- Hallertau Magnum, Hallertau Mittelfruh, Spalter Select, and Saphir. Mixed culture fermentation in stainless steel, dry-hopped, and naturally conditioned through bottle/keg refermentation. Green glass. 4.5% abv.

