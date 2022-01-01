Oakland brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Oakland
More about THE TRAPPIST
THE TRAPPIST
460 8th street, Oakland
|Popular items
|De La Senne Saison de la Senne (w/ Cantillon Lambic) 330ml
|$12.00
Saison blended with lambic from Cantillon and aged in barrels. An extremely complex but at the same time very refreshing beer.
|Jester King Hoppy 6 Grain Saison 750ml
|$18.50
Hoppy 6 Grain Saison is brewed with six different varieties of Texas-grown malted grains from our friends at TexMalt in Fort Worth -- barley, oats, wheat, rye, corn, and triticale! We balanced this diverse grist with some of our favorite earthy, spicy varieties of hops -- Hallertau Magnum, Hallertau Mittelfruh, Spalter Select, and Saphir. Mixed culture fermentation in stainless steel, dry-hopped, and naturally conditioned through bottle/keg refermentation. Green glass. 4.5% abv.
|Spencer Trappist Ale 330ml
|$4.00
Spencer is the first and only certified Trappist beer made in the United States.
A full-bodied, golden-hued ale with fruity accents, a dry finish and light hop bitterness.
More about Hofkuche
Hofkuche
478 25th, Oakland
|Popular items
|Frankfurter
|$9.00
Traditional German Beef (Frank) Sausage on a Pretzel bun w/ Mustard and topped w/ Sauerkraut. *Contains: Celery [In Sausage], Milk [Pretzel Bun] and Mustard
|Prosciutto & Brie Knot
|$9.50
Bavarian Pretzel Knot with Prosciutto and Brie
|Wienerschnitzel
|$15.00
Breaded and Fried Pork Loin with Roasted potatoes. *Contains Eggs
More about Drake's Dealership
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Drake's Dealership
2325 Broadway, Oakland
|Popular items
|JOEY
|$16.00
mozz, garlic sauce, roasted mushroom, roasted onion, parsley
|GREEK OUT
|$14.00
arugula, feta, zucchini, tomato, red onion, castlevetrano olive, pepperoncini, cucumber, lemon vin (gluten free)
|THE EX
|$18.00
mozz, red sauce, figs, olive, goat cheese
More about Modern Times [Oakland]
Modern Times [Oakland]
2410 Valdez Street, Oakland
|Popular items
|Scoop Tones-22oz
|$34.50
Prepare to reach the summit of the Mount Everest of the known dessert frontier. We circled up with the fine humans at 3 Sons for this majesty, aging the imperial stout base in 9 & 13 year-old bourbon barrels for a whopping 14 months before lovingly racking it out onto a bed of Mexican & Madagascar vanillas, Mexican cocoa nibs (Editor’s note: these are especially rich, as far as nibs go), and oven-roasted strawberries. The finished beverage drinks like freshly churned neapolitan ice cream, with rich vanilla notes both from the barrels and the actual vanilla, roasty cocoa, and perfectly reduced--dare we say caramelized--strawberries. It turned out pretty nice; a real wonderscape for your palate to behold.
ABV: 13%
|Art of Mist-4PK
|$13.00
This sublimely refreshing creation was brewed with extra pale premium pilsner malt & toasted, flaked rice before a meticulous hopping with Perle, Hallertau Mittelfruh, & Spalter Select. The result is an incredibly crisp, floral, and enchantingly tasty lager that’s going to drop a top-rope elbow of pure refreshment on your lucky little taste buds.
ABV: 5%
|Abaddon-19.2oz Can
|$4.25
This Helles lager was brewed with German malts, hopped with Perle & Hallertau Mittelfruh, and naturally carbonated for a beautifully bright, effervescent character. It’s a majestically expressive take on a traditional style that’s both balanced and jaw-droppingly crushable.
ABV: 4.8%