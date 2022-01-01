Oakland brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Prepare to reach the summit of the Mount Everest of the known dessert frontier. We circled up with the fine humans at 3 Sons for this majesty, aging the imperial stout base in 9 & 13 year-old bourbon barrels for a whopping 14 months before lovingly racking it out onto a bed of Mexican & Madagascar vanillas, Mexican cocoa nibs (Editor’s note: these are especially rich, as far as nibs go), and oven-roasted strawberries. The finished beverage drinks like freshly churned neapolitan ice cream, with rich vanilla notes both from the barrels and the actual vanilla, roasty cocoa, and perfectly reduced--dare we say caramelized--strawberries. It turned out pretty nice; a real wonderscape for your palate to behold.

ABV: 13%

